Here are the top stories this evening:

Jan-March domestic air passenger traffic jumps 6.1% YoY, Indigo retains largest market share

Domestic air passenger traffic in the January-March period surged to 248 lakh, marking a 6.1 percent growth as compared to the corresponding period last year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on April 20.

Five stocks contributed to 7% fall in Sensex, Nifty in nine sessions

India’s benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 lost about 4,150 points and 1,100 points, respectively, in the nine trading sessions that started April 5. Five stocks– HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro—contributed about 80 percent to the fall.

No end in sight for India’s wait for Paxlovid, the most promising COVID-19 drug yet, despite surging cases

It’s been over a month since the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a UN-backed body, announced a tie-up with 35 companies, including 19 drug manufacturers from India, to produce the generic version of Pfizer’s oral COVID-19 drug Paxlovid, the most efficacious antiviral therapy against the novel coronavirus so far. Yet, there is no sign of the drug’s arrival in India, which is now witnessing a rise in COVID-19 numbers after a lull and is fearing that many infected may eventually need hospitalisation and intensive therapeutic management.

Depleting coal inventory prompts warnings of energy crisis across 12 states

Depleting coal inventory has prompted warnings of an impending energy crisis in 12 states from public sector power engineers, according to CNBC-Tv18, as domestic power demand hit a 38 year high in the first fortnight of April.

EPFO adds 14.12 lakh subscribers in February, up 14% on year

Retirement fund body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday said it added 14.12 lakh subscribers in February 2022, 14 percent more than 12.37 lakh enrolled in the same month a year ago. The EPFO data showed that net enrolments between April 2021 and February 2022 were 1.11 crore.

Need to address serious energy security concern: India amid rising food, energy costs due to Ukraine conflict

With food and energy costs spiralling, especially for many developing countries in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has for the first time told the UN Security Council that energy security is a "serious concern and needs to be addressed through cooperative efforts.

Netflix to bite the advertising bullet, but can it unlock Indian market potential?

Streaming giant Netflix Inc. may be able to tap strong growth potential in India, where it is seeking to add subscribers, after saying it would explore the possibility of launching a new, advertising-supported version of its online video service to support revenue growth. The advertising video-on demand market in India is worth around $1.2 billion a year, of which almost 60 percent goes to aggregators like YouTube and sports-based streaming platforms like Disney + Hotstar. Can Netflix grab a share of the market?

