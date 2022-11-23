Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

India to push the narrative of developing countries and showcase its growth at G20: Amitabh Kant

As India gears up to host world leaders at the next G20 Summit, its agenda will be focused on pushing for inclusive growth, to pitch India as an investment destination and to showcase India’s achievements. “For years, India had been responding to agendas set by the developed world. PM wants G20 to be action oriented, reform oriented, inclusive, to be the voice of the developing world,” Amitabh Kant, India’s Sherpa to the G20, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive conversation.

Adani weighs $5 billion fundraise as banks urge deleveraging

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is courting sovereign wealth funds in a push to raise roughly $5 billion across his sprawling business empire after lenders asked the group to reduce leverage, people familiar with the matter said.

Howard Marks on what matters in investing (and what doesn’t)

Howard Marks, co-founder of the US-based hedge fund Oaktree Capital and one of the most celebrated investors of recent times, believes that in the world of investing what really matters is the performance of one’s holdings over a five-year or 10-year period. The veteran asset manager and author said that investment professionals should focus on the study of the earnings potential of a company, buying companies at attractive prices relative to their potential, hold onto investments as long as the earnings potential is attractive, and make changes to investment only when things cannot be reconfirmed.

Inox Green Energy Services closes with 9% discount on debut

Inox Green Energy Services on November 23 disappointed investors with its share price performance as the stock closed way below issue price on listing day. The stock price touched an intraday high of Rs 64 and low of Rs 58.35 before closing with a 9 percent fall at Rs 59.10. The closing price was same on both the exchanges.

Keystone Realtors unlikely to see good premium on listing tomorrow

Keystone Realtors, a prominent real estate developer under the Rustomjee brand, is unlikely to see a great listing on the back of a muted response to its maiden public issue, underperformance of realty space amid rising interest rates in current financial year, and a bit of expensive valuations, despite a strong brand name and impressive financial track record, experts said.

IT valuations are perfect for growth investing, says Nilesh Shah of Envision

The froth in new-age companies has been wiped out and the valuations are looking attractive, Envision Capital's Nilesh Shah said in an interview. On whether IT valuations are looking a bit compelling, he said IT space will make a strong comeback in the next three quarters and the company valuations are perfect for growth investing.

Measles outbreak: Missed vaccinations, high refusal rate pose challenge for BMC in Mumbai

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mumbai races against time to vaccinate kids between nine months and five years of age with vaccines to combat measles, the exponential rise in cases has been attributed to vaccine hesitancy and children missing their routine jabs.