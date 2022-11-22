 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Clean energy, bio-energy and digital revolution will govern India’s growth: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaking on November 22 at the 10th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) said three revolutionary shifts - clean energy, bio-energy, and the digital revolution - will govern India’s growth in the coming decades, and called upon the graduating students to lead in achieving the country's energy goals.

Read here to know more

Nykaa CFO Arvind Agarwal resigns
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the owner of beauty e-retailer Nykaa, on November 22 announced its chief financial officer (CFO) Arvind Agarwal has resigned. Agarwal will leave the company and step down from his role on November 25, Nykaa informed the stock exchanges, adding that he would "pursue other opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space".

Read here to know more

Bumper debut for Kaynes Technology India; shares close over 17% up
Shares of electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology India closed more than 17 percent up on debut trade day, November 22, thanks to profit-booking in the later part of the session. The stock, after opening with gains of 32.5 percent at Rs 778 on the National Stock Exchange, hit the day’s high of Rs 786, and immediately also the day's low of Rs 675.10, followed by consolidation within the Rs 680-725 range in the rest of the session.

Read here to know more

October aviation data: Domestic air passenger traffic up 27% YoY, 10.2% MoM

India's domestic air traffic rose 27 percent year on year to 114.07 lakh passengers in October, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on November 22 shows. More people flew in October than in September when passenger traffic stood at 103.55 lakh.