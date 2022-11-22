Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Clean energy, bio-energy and digital revolution will govern India’s growth: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaking on November 22 at the 10th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) said three revolutionary shifts - clean energy, bio-energy, and the digital revolution - will govern India’s growth in the coming decades, and called upon the graduating students to lead in achieving the country's energy goals.

Nykaa CFO Arvind Agarwal resigns

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the owner of beauty e-retailer Nykaa, on November 22 announced its chief financial officer (CFO) Arvind Agarwal has resigned. Agarwal will leave the company and step down from his role on November 25, Nykaa informed the stock exchanges, adding that he would "pursue other opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space".

Bumper debut for Kaynes Technology India; shares close over 17% up

Shares of electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology India closed more than 17 percent up on debut trade day, November 22, thanks to profit-booking in the later part of the session. The stock, after opening with gains of 32.5 percent at Rs 778 on the National Stock Exchange, hit the day’s high of Rs 786, and immediately also the day's low of Rs 675.10, followed by consolidation within the Rs 680-725 range in the rest of the session.

October aviation data: Domestic air passenger traffic up 27% YoY, 10.2% MoM

India's domestic air traffic rose 27 percent year on year to 114.07 lakh passengers in October, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on November 22 shows. More people flew in October than in September when passenger traffic stood at 103.55 lakh.

Read here to know more Paytm crashes to record low as Macquarie sees threats from Jio Finance

Shares of One 97 Communications, which runs digital wallet Paytm, slumped to an all-time low on Tuesday after analysts termed the upstart Jio Financial Services (JFS) to be a potential threat for the payments services provider. Paytm shares crashed over 10 percent on the BSE to a low of Rs 476.65. The stock has been on a downward journey for a while, which was accelerated by the dumping of shares by Softbank last week. In the last one week, the stock went down 23 percent. Read here to know more Vedanta approves third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 a share Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd has declared on November 22 an interim dividend of Rs 17.5 per equity share, which will lead to an outgo of Rs 6,505 crore for the mining major. This is the third interim dividend for the fiscal year 2022-23. Read here to know more World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1 Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup. Read here to know more Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News

