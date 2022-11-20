 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Nov 20, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Archean Chemical, Five Star Business Finance to debut tomorrow | What could be listing price?

The coming week will start with the addition of two stocks on main board as Archean Chemical Industries and Five Star Business Finance will make their debut on November 21 after completing the IPO process. The specialty chemical company closed its public issue on November 11 and raised Rs 1,462 crore at upper end of price band of Rs 386-407 per share, while the non-banking finance company also closed its IPO on same day with mobilising around Rs 1,590 crore at Rs 474 per share.

Read here to know more

Mother Dairy increases full cream, token milk prices in Delhi-NCR

Mother Dairy has decided to hike prices of full-cream milk by Rs 1 per litre and token milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR market with effect from Monday, citing rise in input cost. However, the company has not revised the prices of full-cream milk sold in 500 ml packs.