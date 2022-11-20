Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Archean Chemical, Five Star Business Finance to debut tomorrow | What could be listing price?

The coming week will start with the addition of two stocks on main board as Archean Chemical Industries and Five Star Business Finance will make their debut on November 21 after completing the IPO process. The specialty chemical company closed its public issue on November 11 and raised Rs 1,462 crore at upper end of price band of Rs 386-407 per share, while the non-banking finance company also closed its IPO on same day with mobilising around Rs 1,590 crore at Rs 474 per share.

Mother Dairy increases full cream, token milk prices in Delhi-NCR

Mother Dairy has decided to hike prices of full-cream milk by Rs 1 per litre and token milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR market with effect from Monday, citing rise in input cost. However, the company has not revised the prices of full-cream milk sold in 500 ml packs.

Expect substantial increase in SUV market share this fiscal: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki expects substantial increase in its market share in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment this fiscal with the new Brezza and Grand Vitara receiving robust response, according to a senior company official. The auto major also plans to introduce more models in the SUV segment in the remaining part of the financial year.

FIFA revenue hits $7.5 billion for Qatar World Cup period

FIFA has told member federations it earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. FIFA revealed its earnings Sunday to officials from more than 200 members. It is $1 billion more than income from the previous commercial cycle linked to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast: Accused had also been arrested 3 years back in a terror case

The accused, who has been identified as having triggered the explosion in a moving auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru on November 19, had also been arrested three years back in a terror case, top intelligence sources told CNN News 18 on November 20.

COP27 fails to deliver plan to drastically reduce emissions: UN chief

The COP27 summit has failed to deliver a plan to "drastically reduce emissions", United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on November 20 after the UN published an updated draft of the proposed deal of the climate summit in Egypt on Saturday.

Qatar’s tarnished World Cup is too big for brands to boycott

Human rights groups are in uproar over everything from the treatment of LGBTQ people in a country where homosexuality is illegal to the deaths of construction workers building the stadiums. Organizer FIFA is recovering from corruption scandals that cast aspersions on how Qatar was awarded the competition to begin with. Erstwhile FIFA chief Sepp Blatter said he regretted that the Gulf country was picked as host.

But for all the handwringing over the quadrennial tournament, the World Cup could still attract 5 billion viewers — almost two-thirds of the planet’s population. And when there’s an audience, brands will pay to reach them.