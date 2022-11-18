Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Sensex reconstitution: Dr Reddy's dropped, Tata Motors included effective December 19

Asia Index Pvt Ltd on November 18 announced a reconstitution of S&P BSE indices, with the stock of pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd to be dropped from the Sensex, and automotive company Tata Motor's stock to be added to the index.

Read here to know more

Jet Airways cuts salaries, sends several employees on leave without pay as revival plan hits hurdle

Grounded carrier Jet Airways has temporarily docked the salaries of some of its staff by up to 50 percent, and sent some on leave without pay, sources in the know told Moneycontrol. The sources added that the changes are effective December 1.

Read here to know more RBI Bulletin: Inflation easing, economy resilient but sensitive to global headwinds With headline inflation beginning to show signs of easing, the domestic macroeconomic outlook has turned resilient but sensitive to formidable global headwinds, the RBI Bulletin said on November 18. While urban demand appears robust, rural demand is muted but more recently picking up traction, the bulletin said. Read here to know more RBI staff see downside risk to GDP growth forecast of 6.3% for Q2 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff see downside risk to the central bank's GDP forecast for the July-September period, with one of their models estimating a 20 basis points drop in growth at 6.1 percent. Read here to know more Haldiram family eyeing IPO, plans to merge Delhi and Nagpur entities ahead of listing Following the impressive market debut of Bikaji Foods, rival snacks behemoth Haldiram's is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) in the next 18 months, CNBC TV-18 reported, citing sources, on November 18. In the run-up to the IPO, the Haldiram family is planning to merge their Delhi and Nagpur-based businesses to create a combined consolidated entity, the persons who are privy to the development told the news channel. Read here to know more Nykaa’s bonus issue | Independent directors’ failure is galling: Fraud-investigation expert Nykaa’s 5:1 bonus issue has raised concerns about alleged weak governance practices at the recently listed startups. In an interview with Moneycontrol, corporate fraud-investigation expert Vidya Rajarao claims the bonus issue cheated retail investors, points to those who allegedly failed in their duty to protect these investors and states that this is a reflection of a larger problem. Read here to know more Qatar bans beer sales at FIFA World Cup 2022 stadiums: Report Qatar has banned the sale of beer at the eight stadiums where the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be held, the New York Times reported. The sudden decision by Qatar officials comes after months of tension between them and FIFA, football's global governing body, and just two days before the mega football tournament. Read here to know more

Moneycontrol News

