Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Sensex reconstitution: Dr Reddy's dropped, Tata Motors included effective December 19

Asia Index Pvt Ltd on November 18 announced a reconstitution of S&P BSE indices, with the stock of pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd to be dropped from the Sensex, and automotive company Tata Motor's stock to be added to the index.

Jet Airways cuts salaries, sends several employees on leave without pay as revival plan hits hurdle

Grounded carrier Jet Airways has temporarily docked the salaries of some of its staff by up to 50 percent, and sent some on leave without pay, sources in the know told Moneycontrol. The sources added that the changes are effective December 1.