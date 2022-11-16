 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Dharavi redevelopment: DLF, Naman Group, Adani Realty submit bids

Gurugram-based DLF, Naman Group and Adani Realty have individually submitted their bids for the redevelopment project in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slum, confired SVR Srinivas, the chief executive officer of Dharavi Redevelopment Board on November 16.

COVID-19 | DGCA lifts mask mandate for air travel, says it’s no longer compulsory

The in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers, the civil aviation ministry said.

Are we looking at a respite from high food inflation?