Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Dharavi redevelopment: DLF, Naman Group, Adani Realty submit bids

Gurugram-based DLF, Naman Group and Adani Realty have individually submitted their bids for the redevelopment project in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slum, confired SVR Srinivas, the chief executive officer of Dharavi Redevelopment Board on November 16. More here

COVID-19 | DGCA lifts mask mandate for air travel, says it’s no longer compulsory

The in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers, the civil aviation ministry said. More here

Are we looking at a respite from high food inflation?

India has faced steep inflation over the last couple of years. The stubbornly high prices forced the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee to meet on November 3 to draft a report explaining to the government its failure to stick to the inflation target and the proposed remedies. More here

SoftBank looks to offload $200 million worth of stake in Paytm as lock-in ends

The Japanese investor is offering to sell 29 million shares in the company at Rs 555 to Rs 601.45 apiece, at a discount of up to 7.72 percent to the current market price. More here

Here's a PSU with zero NPAs, no income tax and trades at 4-5% dividend yield

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation is a PSU company that is not very widely tracked. But the fundamentals behind the company are interesting to explore. The loan it extends to Railways is guaranteed by none other than the Government of India, and that explains why it records zero NPAs in its books. More here

Twitter employees fired for criticising Elon Musk on Slack

Twitter has reportedly fired “dozens” of employees who criticised Elon Musk on an internal Slack channel. These reports of further terminations at Twitter come after the mass layoffs that have already taken place at the social media giant under its new owner’s directives. More here

Global Health, Bikaji Foods make an impressive debut. What should you do now?