Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Forex reserves not a showpiece, must be used on a rainy day: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has defended the central bank's interventions to alleviate pressure on the rupee, saying foreign exchange reserves have to be used in precisely such situations to ensure there is no undue exchange rate volatility.

Himachal Pradesh records 65.92% turnout till 5 pm: EC provisional data

Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 65.92 per cent till 5 pm on Saturday, the Election Commission said, citing provisional polling figures for the state where the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are locked in an aggressive fight.

RCF Q2 Results | Net profit more than doubles to Rs 261 crore

State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) on November 12 posted a 123 percent rise in net profit at Rs 261.9 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2 FY23) that ended on September 30, against Rs 117.9 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Total income increased to Rs 5,575.9 crore during the July-September quarter from Rs 2,612.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Patanjali Foods Q2 Results | Net profit down 31.6% YoY to Rs 112.3 crore

FMCG company Patanjali Foods on November 12 reported a 31.6% decrease in its net profit to Rs 112.2 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2 FY23), against Rs 164.3 crore registered in the same quarter last year (Q2 FY22). Its revenue from operations zoomed 42% to Rs 8,514 crore from Rs 5,995 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing.

PM Modi opens onshore facilities of ONGC's U-field in KG block

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited's U-field onshore facilities at Odalarevu in B R Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh. The project was dedicated to the nation along with the inauguration/foundation-stone laying of various other development projects worth over Rs 10,700 crore in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, a company statement said.

Grasim Industries Q2 Preview: Higher volumes and realization to aid 22% growth in PAT, revenues to rise 43%

Grasim Industries is likely to witness a 22 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax (PAT), while sequentially the PAT is expected to rise 43 percent. Grasim is scheduled to declare its results for the quarter ended September 2022 on Monday, November 14.

Redevelopment projects trigger up to 15% rise in Mumbai rentals

As several dilapidated old buildings have gone for redevelopment in Mumbai, micro-markets in the city’s western suburbs have seen up to 15 percent increase in rentals. As per rough estimates, around 3,000 projects are under construction in Mumbai, about 60 percent which are redevelopment projects.