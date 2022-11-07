Representative Image

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on national television and said that all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes would become invalid at the stroke of midnight. The announcement at 8 pm, aimed at flushing out black money—funds hidden from the taxman—led to nearly 86 percent of the currency in circulation becoming invalid four hours later. Six years after the demonetisation move, has India achieved any of the stated targets? Let us take a look with available data.

Read here to know more

PB Fintech Q2 loss narrows to Rs 187 crore; revenue doubles

PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, said its consolidated loss for the quarter ended September 2022 narrowed to Rs 186.63 crore compared to Rs 204.44 crore loss in the same quarter last year. The growth was led by strong growth in insurance premiums, credit disbursal and operating revenue.

Read here to know more

Bibek Debroy bats for single GST rate, removal of tax exemptions

Bibek Debroy has called for a single Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate, arguing that it is the direct tax regime that must be progressive, instead. Debroy argued that it is the direct tax system that must be progressive, and not the indirect tax regime. As such, the GST rate should not depend on what the product is

Read here to know more

IndiGo's 30 planes grounded due to supply chain disruptions

IndiGo on Monday said that around 30 aircraft are grounded due to "supply chain disruptions" and the country's largest airline is evaluating wet leasing of planes and other options to boost operations. At the end of September, the carrier -- also the world's seventh largest in terms of daily departures -- had 279 aircraft in its fleet.

Read here to know more

Five key trends from Q2 earnings of banks

The September quarter performance of India’s banks has been one of the strongest in recent times. The industry has seen a sharp reduction in bad assets and a smart recovery in loan growth, which have contributed to a jump in the bottom line. Stress, both legacy and fresh, has reduced for most lenders and loan demand is looking up from corporates and households.

Read here to know more

Global Health IPO closes, offer subscribed 9.58 times

The initial public issue of Medanta hospitals chain operator Global Health closed on November 7, getting an overwhelming response from investors with the offer subscribed 9.58 times. Bids were received for 44.79 crore equity shares against an offer size of 4.67 crore.

Read here to know more

Govt extends bioenergy programme to FY26, to provide Rs 858 crore for Phase-I

To increase India’s bioenergy capacity, which stands at merely 10,701 MW, the government on November 7 said it was extending a national programme to 2025-26 and would provide Rs 858 crore for the first of the two-phased initiative.