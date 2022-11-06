Representative Image

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Govt asks sugar mills to export speedily to make early payment to farmers

Government of India has directed sugar mills in the country to export speedily to make early payment to farmers. The statement comes after the Centre allowed export of 6 million tonnes of sugar on quota basis in order to balance the price stability of sugar in the country and the financial positions of sugar mills in the country.

Russia becomes India's top oil supplier in October

Russia has become India's top oil supplier in October, surpassing traditional sellers Saudi Arabia and Iraq, according to data from energy cargo tracker Vortexa. Russia, which made up for just 0.2 per cent of all oil imported by India in the year to March 31, 2022, supplied 935,556 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to India in October — the highest ever.

Reliance India's best employer; in top 20 worldwide: Forbes

Reliance Industries, the country's largest company by revenues, profits and market value, is India's best employer and the world's 20th best firm to work with, according to Forbes' World's Best Employers rankings 2022. The global ranking was topped by South Korean giant Samsung Electronics, followed by US giants Microsoft, IBM, Alphabet and Apple.

Less than 50% capex planned for FY23 utilised, says Tata Steel CEO

Tata Steel has spent less than half of the capex planned for ongoing 2022-23 fiscal year, its CEO T V Narendran said.The company had planned Rs 12,000 crore of capex for the year, of which about Rs 8,500 crore was for India and the balance for Europe.

Challenges loom for country's largest carrier IndiGo

As the aviation sector slowly claws back to normalcy after two years of pandemic-induced carnage, IndiGo is facing heat from competition which has been compounded by staff woes, changes in top management and a fleet diversification.

T20 World Cup: India to face England in semifinals

India blanked Zimbabwe by 71 runs on Sunday to set up a semifinal clash against England in the T20 World Cup. India will play England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul scored blistering half-centuries as India posted 186 for five in their last Group 2 match.

Income Tax department conducts survey at Jyothy Labs premises

Jyothy Labs said on November 6 that the Income Tax department conducted a survey at the company’s offices and manufacturing plant in the normal course of business. The company stated that its business operations have not been impacted due to the survey, according to an exchange filing.

