Here are the top stories this evening:

At Rs 1.52 lakh crore, GST collections in October are second highest ever

India collected Rs 1.52 lakh crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in September, the second-highest ever collection, the finance ministry said on November 1. Monthly GST revenues have stayed above Rs 1.40 lakh crore for eight months in a row, an indication of continued economic recovery. Read more here.

Adani Ports Q2 Result | Consolidated net profit jumps 68.5% YoY to Rs 1,677 crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (Adani Ports) reported a strong set of quarterly numbers on a YoY basis. Its consolidated net profit for the September quarter jumped 68.5 percent YoY to Rs 1,677.48 crore. Read more here.

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 1

Among sectors power, metal, pharma and information technology were up 2 percent each, while the realty index gained a percent on November 1. Read more here.

Tech Mahindra’s attrition rate drops to 20% in Q2, hires 5,877 people

Bucking industry trends, Tech Mahindra’s attrition dropped year-on-year from 21 percent to 20 percent in the September quarter. The company started seeing a drop in attrition from the previous quarter after a steady rise in the earlier five. Read more here.

Pfizer rides Paxlovid sales to better-than-expected quarter

The COVID pill treatment Paxlovid brought in $7.5 billion in sales in the quarter and has generated more than $17 billion so far this year, the pharma major has said. Read more here.

With Hero, M&M and top brands pulling out, Auto Expo’23 may be a no-show

Volkswagen, Skoda, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), etc., have decided not to participate in the 16th edition of Auto Expo. The non-participants specified no reasons. Automobile industry sources expensive set-up costs, an unfavourable venue location at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, little return on investment, lukewarm sales (of fringe players) and insignificance of the event as the key factors for the pull outs. Read more here.

Electric two-wheeler sales breach 75k mark in October, industry body cautiously optimistic

The sales logged were 30 percent more than the numbers registered during the same month last year and comfortably topped September (52,975 units) and August (51,213 units) sales. Read more here.