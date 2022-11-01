English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 01, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    At Rs 1.52 lakh crore, GST collections in October are second highest ever 

    India collected Rs 1.52 lakh crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in September, the second-highest ever collection, the finance ministry said on November 1. Monthly GST revenues have stayed above Rs 1.40 lakh crore for eight months in a row, an indication of continued economic recovery. Read more here.

    Adani Ports Q2 Result | Consolidated net profit jumps 68.5% YoY to Rs 1,677 crore

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (Adani Ports) reported a strong set of quarterly numbers on a YoY basis. Its consolidated net profit for the September quarter jumped 68.5 percent YoY to Rs 1,677.48 crore. Read more here

    Close

    Related stories

    Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 1

    Among sectors power, metal, pharma and information technology were up 2 percent each, while the realty index gained a percent on November 1. Read more here

    Tech Mahindra’s attrition rate drops to 20% in Q2, hires 5,877 people

    Bucking industry trends, Tech Mahindra’s attrition dropped year-on-year from 21 percent to 20 percent in the September quarter. The company started seeing a drop in attrition from the previous quarter after a steady rise in the earlier five. Read more here

    Pfizer rides Paxlovid sales to better-than-expected quarter

    The COVID pill treatment Paxlovid brought in $7.5 billion in sales in the quarter and has generated more than $17 billion so far this year, the pharma major has said. Read more here

    With Hero, M&M and top brands pulling out, Auto Expo’23 may be a no-show 

    Volkswagen, Skoda, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), etc., have decided not to participate in the 16th edition of Auto Expo. The non-participants specified no reasons. Automobile industry sources expensive set-up costs, an unfavourable venue location at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, little return on investment, lukewarm sales (of fringe players) and insignificance of the event as the key factors for the pull outs. Read more here.

    Electric two-wheeler sales breach 75k mark in October, industry body cautiously optimistic

    The sales logged were 30 percent more than the numbers registered during the same month last year and comfortably topped September (52,975 units) and August (51,213 units) sales. Read more here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #evening news #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Selects
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.