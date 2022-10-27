Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

MPC to hold unscheduled meet on November 3

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will hold an additional meeting on November 3. The off-cycle meeting of the central bank's rate-setting panel comes after the RBI failed its inflation mandate.

Read here to know more

European Central Bank raises interest rates by 75 basis points

The ECB again lifted its three key rates by 75 basis points, leaving them sitting in a range of between 1.5 and 2.25 percent. The ECB has now hiked rates three times since July, following in the footsteps of other central banks around the world.

Read here to know more

There will be multiple intermediaries defined in upcoming digital laws: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

In India's upcoming digital laws the government will be defining different types of intermediaries, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on October 27. Speaking on the sidelines of the India Space Congress, Chandrasekhar while responding to a query by Moneycontrol said, "Everything that sits on the internet will be an intermediary. There will be different types of intermediary, e-commerce intermediary or social media intermediary. There will be multiple intermediaries defined."

Read here to know more

DreamFolks shares soar as record travellers queue up at busy airports for lounge access

The shares of DreamFolks Services, which operates India's largest airport service aggregator platform, recouped the previous day's losses and regained strength on October 27. The stock has gained 6 percent after the company reported the business update for the first half of the current financial year last week, saying there was a strong footfall during the period on account of recovery in travel industry growth.

Read here to know more

Northern Arc Capital raises $50 million via NCDs from Dutch bank FMO

IPO-bound debt financier Northern Arc Capital has raised $50 million through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO. Northern Arc will use half the proceeds to serve MSMEs and women entrepreneurs, the debt firm said in a media statement on October 27.

Read here to know more

Badshah acquisition to help Dabur become a complete food and beverage company: CEO Mohit Malhotra

Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra has said the acquisition of spices company Badshah Masala will help the FMCG major expand its portfolio to food products and become a complete food and beverage player. “We have the vision to extend our beverage portfolio to food and beverage portfolio and the acquisition is an attempt in that direction. We have a 70 percent market share in our beverage play but now we want to extend this to food too,” Malhotra said on October 27 during an investor call, a day after reporting second-quarter results.

Read here to know more

PE firm Jashvik Capital announces first close of its $350 million maiden fund

Healthcare and consumer-focussed private equity (PE) firm Jashvik Capital, which invests in profitable growth businesses in the healthcare/pharma and consumer sectors in India, on October 27 announced the first close of its maiden $350 million fund, which was launched in July this year.

Read here to know more