Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Newly-appointed British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak on October 25 said that he has been elected to fix some of the ''mistakes'' made by his predecessor as he promised to place ''economic stability and confidence'' at the heart of his government's agenda.

Read here to know more

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on October 25 fined Google Rs 936.44 crore for abusing its dominant position with regard to its Play Store policies, in addition to issuing a cease-and-desist order, marking the second such penalty in as many weeks by the country's competition watchdog. It also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

Read here to know more

Approximately 39 tonnes of gold, cumulatively worth Rs 19,500 crore, was sold during the two-day pre-Diwali period of Dhanteras, the India Bullion and Jewellers Association said on October 25. The volume of gold bought at this Dhanteras was around 30 percent higher as compared to the last year, when 30 tonnes of gold were cumulatively sold on the occasion, the Mumbai-based jewellers' body said.

Read here to know more

Against the backdrop of tight liquidity, banks are desperate for public deposits. And bankers have now taken their campaign to the roads, literally! Recently, a video of Canara Bank employees campaigning customers for its '666 days' fixed deposit scheme from Goregaon East, Mumbai, went viral.

Read here to know more

A group of employees from Byju's, one of India's most-valued startups, on October 25 met Kerala labour minister V Sivankutty, alleging that the edtech giant was forcing more than 170 staff to resign, as it looks to discontinue operations in Thiruvananthapuram.

Read here to know more

Reliance Retail is expanding its business into the fast-growing toy sector through its brand Rowan to operate in the affordable segment with a smaller shop size. The company was running its toy distribution business through Rowan. It has now brought this homegrown brand to the front end by opening its first EBO (exclusive brand outlet) at Gurugram in NCR in the last quarter with a store size of 1,400 sq feet.

Read here to know more

Premium and mid-end products have lifted sales of consumer durables and FMCG items this festive season amid inflation woes, according to industry players. Industry body Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) said the sector is estimated to clock volume growth of 20 per cent and value growth of over 30 per cent.