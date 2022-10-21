Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Reliance Jio Q2 Result | Net profit rises 28% YoY to Rs 4,518 crore, revenue grows 20%

Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio Platforms, reported year-on-year growth of 28 percent in its standalone net profit at Rs 4,518 crore for the September quarter. On a sequential basis, the profit grew by 4 percent. The company recorded revenues of Rs 22,521 crore for the quarter in review, up 20 percent from a year ago. Sequentially, revenues increased by 3 percent. Performance was driven by higher net customer additions and an increase in average revenue per user.

Hindustan Unilever Q2 profit rises 20% to Rs 2,616 crore, volume grows 4%

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on October 21 declared a 20 percent year-on-year rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,616 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY23). In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, net profit stood at Rs 2,187 crore.

BSE, NSE to conduct one-hour 'muhurat trading' on Diwali; check timings, significance, other details

BSE and NSE will remain closed on October 24 for regular trading on account of Diwali and Laxmi Pujan, they will remain open for an hour for muhurat trading, a symbolic and old ritual that has been retained and observed for ages by the trading community. It is believed that trading during the 'muhurat' or the auspicious hour, brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.

Google says CCI penalty a "major setback" for Indian consumers & businesses

Internet giant Google has said the Competition Commission of India(CCI)'s October 20 decision is a "major setback for Indian consumers and businesses" and they will review the decision to evaluate the next steps. On October 20, CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 1337.76 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android Mobile device ecosystem, apart from issuing a cease and desist order. The competition watchdog also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

JSW Steel Q2 Result | Rs 915 crore loss even as revenue grows 29% YoY

JSW Steel Limited on October 21 reported a consolidated loss of Rs 915 crore for the quarter ended September, 2022, compared to a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,179 crore in the year-ago period. During the previous quarter, the company had earned a profit of Rs 839 crore.

IDBI Bank Q2 Result | Profit jumps 46% to Rs 828 crore, NII grows 48% but provisions rise sharply

IDBI Bank on October 21 clocked a massive 46 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended September 30, despite jump in provisions, backed by healthy NII growth and operating performance. Asset quality performance for the second quarter of FY23 also improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances falling more than 3 percentage points to 16.51 percent compared to previous quarter, and the net NPA fell by 10 bps to 1.15 percent as of September FY23.

US 10-year Treasury yield highest since 2007

U.S. Treasury yields held near multiyear highs on Friday, with markets seeing no let-up in tightening from the Federal Reserve, causing shares to slip and the dollar to stay strong, particularly against the embattled Japanese yen. The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield edged up as high as 4.276%, its highest level since June 2008, having risen nearly 10 basis points overnight.

