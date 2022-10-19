English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 19, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
    Representative Image


    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Rupee sinks to new low of 83 against the dollar

    The Indian rupee plunged below 83 against the dollar on October 19 for the first time and closed at a new low, tracking losses in emerging currencies market. The rupee opened at 82.33 to a dollar but slipped to its lowest at 83.01 intraday. It ended the day at 82.99, down 0.76 percent from its previous close of 82.36.

    Read here to know more

    Financial services secretary Sanjay Malhotra is new revenue secretary, succeeds Tarun Bajaj

    The government on October 19 named financial services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj's successor. Malhotra, who will now assume the post of Officer on Special Duty in the finance ministry's department of revenue, will take charge as the revenue secretary after Bajaj retires on November 30. The vacancy created by Malhotra's move will be filled by Vivek Joshi.

    Related stories

    Read here to know more

    RBI rate hikes to contain price rise, inflation to fall below 6% next year: MPC member Ashima Goyal

    RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Ashima Goyal said on October 19 that the efforts of the Reserve Bank to contain price rise by repeatedly increasing interest rates will help in containing inflation, which is likely to fall below 6 percent next year.

    Read here to know more

    UltraTech Cement Q2 Result | Consolidated profit slides 42% YoY to Rs 759 crore

    UltraTech Cement Limited, the largest cement manufacturer in India, on October 19 reported a 42 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 759 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from Rs 1,310 crore in the year-ago period.

    Read here to know more

    IndusInd Bank’s net profit shoots up 57% YoY on lesser provisioning

    IndusInd Bank posted a 57 percent year-on-year rise in net profit in the September quarter. The private lender clocked a net profit of Rs 1,805.3 crore in Q2FY23 against Rs 1,146.7 crore in Q2FY22. Its gross NPA as a percentage of its loan book fell to 2.11 percent in Q2FY23 from 2.77 percent in Q2FY22, and from 2.35 percent in Q1FY23.

    Read here to know more

    Brokerage recommendations for SAMVAT–2079

    For the Indian equity markets, the change of SAMVAT is considered auspicious as it marks the beginning of the traditional Hindu calendar year. Investors believe that equity investments made during the first hour of the new SAMVAT, also known as muhurat, bring success, prosperity and luck throughout the year. This year, too, brokerages are bullish on Indian equities and expect strong returns from stocks. For the top picks for SAMVAT 2079 from leading brokerage houses, click here

    Billionaire Mukesh Ambani buys the priciest Dubai villa for $163 million

    Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is building upon his Dubai property empire with another beach-side villa purchase, smashing his prior record for the city’s most expensive residential real estate deal within a matter of months, according to people familiar with the matter. The RIL chairman reportedly bought the Palm Jumeirah mansion last week for about $163 million from the family of Kuwaiti tycoon Mohammed Alshaya.

    Read here to know more

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Moneycontrol News
