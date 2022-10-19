Representative Image

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

The Indian rupee plunged below 83 against the dollar on October 19 for the first time and closed at a new low, tracking losses in emerging currencies market. The rupee opened at 82.33 to a dollar but slipped to its lowest at 83.01 intraday. It ended the day at 82.99, down 0.76 percent from its previous close of 82.36.

Financial services secretary Sanjay Malhotra is new revenue secretary, succeeds Tarun Bajaj

The government on October 19 named financial services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj's successor. Malhotra, who will now assume the post of Officer on Special Duty in the finance ministry's department of revenue, will take charge as the revenue secretary after Bajaj retires on November 30. The vacancy created by Malhotra's move will be filled by Vivek Joshi.

RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Ashima Goyal said on October 19 that the efforts of the Reserve Bank to contain price rise by repeatedly increasing interest rates will help in containing inflation, which is likely to fall below 6 percent next year.

UltraTech Cement Limited, the largest cement manufacturer in India, on October 19 reported a 42 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 759 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from Rs 1,310 crore in the year-ago period.

IndusInd Bank’s net profit shoots up 57% YoY on lesser provisioning

IndusInd Bank posted a 57 percent year-on-year rise in net profit in the September quarter. The private lender clocked a net profit of Rs 1,805.3 crore in Q2FY23 against Rs 1,146.7 crore in Q2FY22. Its gross NPA as a percentage of its loan book fell to 2.11 percent in Q2FY23 from 2.77 percent in Q2FY22, and from 2.35 percent in Q1FY23.

For the Indian equity markets, the change of SAMVAT is considered auspicious as it marks the beginning of the traditional Hindu calendar year. Investors believe that equity investments made during the first hour of the new SAMVAT, also known as muhurat, bring success, prosperity and luck throughout the year. This year, too, brokerages are bullish on Indian equities and expect strong returns from stocks. For the top picks for SAMVAT 2079 from leading brokerage houses, click here

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is building upon his Dubai property empire with another beach-side villa purchase, smashing his prior record for the city’s most expensive residential real estate deal within a matter of months, according to people familiar with the matter. The RIL chairman reportedly bought the Palm Jumeirah mansion last week for about $163 million from the family of Kuwaiti tycoon Mohammed Alshaya.

