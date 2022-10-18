Representative Image

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Taking Stock | Extended buying pushes Nifty towards 17,500; Sensex gains 550 points

The Indian benchmark indices gained one percent and continued the winning streak on the third consecutive session on October 18 amid positive global cues and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statement about ease of inflation going ahead. At close, the Sensex was up 549.62 points or 0.94 percent at 58,960.60, and the Nifty was up 175.20 points or 1.01 percent at 17,487. Intraday, the Sensex and the Nifty touched 59,143.66 and 17,527.80, respectively.

Read here to know more

Information technology services major Tech Mahindra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to build cutting-edge digital engineering services in the state. The company will also expand operations in the state, planning to hire more than 3,000 professionals in the state over the next five years.

Read here to know more

State-run GAIL Limited on October 18 said that it has been declared a successful applicant for debt-ridden JBF Petrochemicals under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). JBF Petrochemicals has a total outstanding debt of Rs 5,000 crore, with IDBI Bank having the highest exposure. The company was admitted for insolvency proceedings by Ahmedabad National Company Law Tribunal in February after the collapse of an out-of-court resolution, which was in the works since October 2017.

Read here to know more

Asian Paints Q2 preview | Profit may jump 80% YoY on back of price hikes, market share gain

Asian Paints is expected to clock anywhere between 80 percent and 90 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated post-tax profit and 16-32 percent YoY growth in consolidated revenue for the quarter ended September 2022, aided by continued market share gains and price hikes. The company will report its Q2FY23 results on October 20.

Read here to know more

Tata Communications records 25% jump in Q2 profit; revenue growth at 6%

Tata Communications on October 18 said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September stood at Rs 532 crore, up 25.1 percent from Rs 425 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,431 crore, increasing 6.2 percent compared to Rs 4,174 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, growth in revenue followed upsides in the data business.

Read here to know more

The widening divergence among members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) suggests that India may not be very far from reaching the end of the current rate hike cycle, at least six economists told Moneycontrol on October 18. Splits in the MPC’s thought process were visible in the minutes of the MPC’s September meeting. While the majority of the members stuck to their hawkish stance on rates to tame inflation expectations, external members Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma said that an aggressive rate hike cycle may do more harm than good. Varma also said that it is dangerous to push the policy rate well above the neutral rate in an environment where the growth outlook is very fragile. Once inflationary pressures recede, the rate-setting MPC will likely shift focus to address worries surrounding economic growth in FY24 and assess the impact of previous rate hikes, economists said.

Read here to know more

GAIL declared successful applicant for JBF Petrochemicals under IBC

State-run GAIL Limited on October 18 said that it has been declared a successful applicant for debt-ridden JBF Petrochemicals under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). JBF Petrochemicals has a total outstanding debt of Rs 5,000 crore, with IDBI Bank having the highest exposure. The company was admitted for insolvency proceedings by Ahmedabad National Company Law Tribunal in February after the collapse of an out-of-court resolution, which was in the works since October 2017.

Read here to know more

Leading brokerages recommend these top ‘muhurat’ picks this Diwali

Experts firmly believe that the outperformance of Indian equities seems highly sustainable in Samvat 2079. They believe it would be beneficial for investors to focus on the following stocks this Diwali for investment with a one-year perspective.