Here are the top stories this evening:

Windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil raised to Rs 11,000 per tonne: Sources

Windfall tax or the special additional excise duty (SAED) on domestically produced crude oil has been raised to Rs 11,000 per tonne from Rs 8,000, persons privy to the development told CNBC TV-18 on October 15. The SAED on jet fuel has been increased from nil to Rs 3.50 per litre, and on diesel from Rs 5 to Rs 10.5 per litre, the sources added. An official order was awaited at the time of writing this report. Read more here.

HDFC Bank Q2 net profit rises 22.3% to Rs 11,125 crore powered by loan growth

HDFC Bank on October 15 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11,125 crore for the quarter ended September 30 (Q2FY23). The figure was 22.3 percent higher than the profit logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Read more here.

Avenue Supermarts Q2: Standalone revenue jumps 35.8% to Rs 10,385 crore

The standalone revenue in Q2 FY23 has nearly doubled as compared to the pre-pandemic period of Q2 FY20, when it was reported to be Rs 5,949.01 crore. Read more here.

Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat

"Amul has increased prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat," news agency ANI has reported, quoting RS Sodhi, MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited. Read more here.

ED attaches assets worth Rs 1,317 crore of IREO, its MD Lalit Goyal

The ED had filed its first charge sheet against the real estate group’s vice chairman and MD Lalit Goyal and others in a money laundering case related to an alleged multi-crore real estate scam in January this year. A special PMLA court in Panchkula, Haryana, had taken cognisance of the charge sheet. Read more here.

Exclusive | 7 sectors may get Rs 35,000 crore in the next round of PLI

After a huge response to its PLI schemes for other sectors, the government is planning to add five more sectors and increase the allocation for two existing ones under this scheme. The five sectors which are likely to be included are toys, bicycles, leather & footwear, critical intermediates for chemicals, and containers. Read more here

Despite global headwinds, Indian economy will stay on course: FM Nirmala Sitharaman