Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI fails to meet price mandate as CPI inflation rises to 7.41% in September

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has failed to meet its price mandate, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for September confirming a third straight quarter in which average inflation has stayed outside the tolerance band of 2-6 percent. According to data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation on October 12, headline retail inflation rose to 7.41 percent in September from 7 percent in August.

IIP contracts 0.8% in August, worst in 18 months

India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slipped to an 18-month low of -0.8 percent in August from 2.2 percent in July, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on October 12 showed. At -0.8 percent, the August industrial growth figure is well below the consensus estimate of 1.7 percent.

Wipro Q2 result | Profit drops 9% to Rs 2,659 crore; revenue climbs 15%

IT services major Wipro Ltd on October 12 said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 fell 9.27 percent to Rs 2,659 crore from Rs 2,930 crore in the year-ago period. The Bengaluru-based company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 22,539.7 crore, a 14.60 percent growth over Rs 19,667.4 crore in the previous year.

HCL Tech net profit rises 7% to Rs 3,489 crore in Q2

IT services firm HCL Technologies on October 12 said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2022 increased 7.05 percent to Rs 3,489 crore from Rs 3,259 core reported a year ago. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 24,686 crore, clocking a 19.5 percent growth over Rs 20,655 crore in the previous year.

Cabinet approves Rs 22,000 crore grant for state-run OMCs to compensate LPG losses

The Union Cabinet on October 12 approved a one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore to state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) for losses incurred in supplying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to consumers. The three biggest state-run retailers—Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp—which together supply more than 90 percent of India’s petroleum fuels have suffered the worst quarterly losses in years by absorbing record international crude prices. The companies have also been holding down pump prices of gasoline and diesel since early April to curb accelerating inflation.

Vedanta shareholders approve shifting its cash from reserves

Shareholders of billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited on October 11 approved the proposal to shift money out of its reserves and into its balance sheet. The move essentially frees up cash reserves and allows companies to reward shareholders through dividends.

Byju's, the world's most valued edtech startup, on October 12 said it would sack 2,500 employees. "To avoid redundancies and duplication of roles, and by leveraging technology better, around five percent of BYJU’S 50,000-strong workforce is expected to be rationalised across product, content, media, and technology teams in a phased manner," the company said in a statement.