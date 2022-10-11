English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 11, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    IMF cuts India's FY23 growth forecast by 60 bps to 6.8%

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced another cut to its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for India for the current financial year, this time by 60 basis points to 6.8 percent. At 6.8 percent, the multilateral agency's forecast is below that of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which on September 30 lowered it by 20 basis points to 7 percent.

    Read here to know more

    Infosys says President Ravi Kumar S resigns

    Close

    IT services major Infosys on October 11 informed the stock exchanges that Ravi Kumar S has resigned as President of the company effective today. In his role as President, Ravi Kumar S led the Infosys Global Services Organization across all industry segments. He drove digital transformation, consulting , traditional technology, engineering , data and analytics, cloud and infra services.

    Read here to know more

    India to press Apple, Samsung for faster 5G software upgrades in phones

    The central government will push Apple, Samsung and other mobile phone manufacturers to prioritise rolling out software upgrades to support 5G in the country, amid concerns that many of their models are not ready for the recently launched high-speed service.

    Read here to know more

    India offers 26 oil, gas blocks in mega offshore round

    India is offering 26 blocks or areas for finding and producing oil and gas in a mega offshore bid round, upstream regulator DGH said on Tuesday. Simultaneously, 16 areas for prospecting for coal-bed methane (CBM) are also being offered in a separate round.

    Read here to know more

    Suzlon to weigh selling off non-core assets after Rs 1,200-crore rights issue

    Suzlon Energy, which has struggled with mounting debt for over a decade, has in the past tried to divest parts of the business to raise funds to pare debt. In 2019, the company attempted selling its operations and maintenance business and Canadian investor Brookfield and Denmark-based Vestas Wind Systems, separately, came close to acquiring the business but the deals fell through. After three rounds of debt restructuring and the ongoing rights issue, the company aims to reduce its interest burden and revisit plans for divesting assets. The management did not disclose which assets would be considered for divestment.

    Read here to know more

    HCL Tech Q2 Preview | Revenue may jump 17%, FY23 guidance likely to be retained

    HCL Tech, one of the top four Indian IT services companies, will come out with its numbers for the second quarter of the fiscal on October 12 and analysts expect a constant currency growth of 3.2 percent on a quarterly basis. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for HCL Tech may jump 2.7 percent on a sequential basis to Rs 3,368 crore in the second quarter of FY23 (July-September). Consolidated revenue is expected to increase 17.5 percent on-year to Rs 24,276 crore, aided by rupee depreciation. The numbers are based on an average of estimates of six brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

    Read here to know more

    Jio-bp to set up charging network for Mahindra & Mahindra's upcoming e-SUV launches

    In line with strengthening their EV partnership, Jio-bp, fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp, on October 11, stated that it will set up a charging network for Mahindra & Mahindra's upcoming e-SUVs launches. Starting with 16 cities, Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers at the M&M dealership network and workshops across the country. With these chargers being open to the public, the partnership will benefit all stakeholders in the EV value chain, the companies said in a statement.

    Read here to know more
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 06:53 pm
