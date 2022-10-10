Representative Image

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

TCS Q2 result: Profit jumps 8% YoY to Rs 10,465 crore

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on October 10 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 10,465 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, registering an 8.41 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth from Rs 9,653 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The country's largest IT services provider said sequentially, the profit rose 9.93 percent.

India Cements in pact with JSW Cement to divest entire stake in Springway Mining

India Cements on October 10 announced that it has entered into a pact with JSW Cement to divest its entire stake in Springway Mining Pvt Ltd (SMPL) for nearly Rs 477 crore. "Consequently, SMPL ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary of our company," the regulatory filing stated.

TCS adds 20,000 freshers in Q2FY23, says all job offers honoured

IT major Tata Consultancy Services onboarded 35,000 freshers during the first half of FY23, the company announced in its second quarter results on October 10. Of these, 20,000 freshers had been onboarded in Q2. In comparison, the company had hired 43,000 freshers in the first half of FY22. During the full year, this number was over 1 lakh.

Nobel Prize 2022 in Economics awarded to Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2022 Nobel in economics to three US-based economists -- Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig --"for research on banks and financial crises," according to the official release issued on October 10. "This year’s laureates in the Economic Sciences... have significantly improved our understanding of the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises. An important finding in their research is why avoiding bank collapses is vital," the Norwegian Nobel Committee noted.

Equity inflows surge in September despite volatile stocks: AMFI data

Monthly equity fund inflows in September reversed the trend of declining inflows in equity funds, as net inflows jumped 130 percent from the previous month, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Corporate bond issuance rises 49% on-month in September to Rs 82,378 crore

Fund raising through corporate bond sales rose sharply by 49 percent month-on-month to Rs 82,378 crore on the back of large issuance by some banks and state-owned entities even as the rates on these instrument rise, dealers said. This was because most issuers have raised funds before yields started to move up, said Umesh Kumar Tulsyan, managing director of Sovereign Global Markets, a New Delhi-based fund house.

Nilekani family trust buys property in Bengaluru’s ‘Billionaire Street’ for Rs 59 crore

NRJN Family Trust established by Nandan M Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys, has bought a property in Bengaluru’s Billionaire Street Koramangala area for Rs 59 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed. The property has a total built-up area of 4,200 sq ft and is situated on the 3rd Block of Koramangala Extension. The plot area is around 9,600 sq ft, the sale deed showed.