IT firms logging steady sequential growth in Q2; all eyes on management cues for demand outlook

Indian IT services companies are expected to report steady revenue growth sequentially in the September quarter when the numbers start coming in this week but an overhang of weak global cues tinged with macro risks will put a spotlight on management commentary around deal momentum and demand outlook, say analysts.

Gold market’s great migration sends bullion rushing east

Rising rates that make gold less attractive as an investment mean that large volumes of metal are being drawn out of vaults in financial centres like New York and heading east to meet demand in Shanghai's gold market or Istanbul's Grand Bazaar. In India, it is silver that is seeing big premiums. The differential has soared recently to $1, more than triple the usual level, according to consultancy Metals Focus.

Tata Consultancy Services, Star Health, Tata Motors, IDBI Bank: Top stocks to watch on October 10

These are the stocks that will possibly be in the spotlight during trade on October 10. We explain the reasons why these stocks are likely to see interest and the factors that can come into play in trade.

Meta to notify 1 million Facebook users whose login details were stolen

Facebook parent Meta is warning one million users who have had their login credentials potentially stolen by malicious apps. Meta has said it identified more than 400 apps designed to steal Facebook credentials and posed as games, photo editors and other utility apps on Google and Apple app stores.

No material impact of rate hike on demand for home loans

In the first five months of FY23, home loan outstanding of banks clocked a double-digit growth despite the Reserve Bank of India raising the key interest rate thrice during the period by 140 basis points, leading to a hike in the home loan rate.

Indians to benefit as Canada lifts cap on work hours for international students

Canada is lifting the 20-hour-a-week limit on the number of hours international students can work off-campus, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser announced, citing the country's labour shortage. Indian students are among those who stand to gain the most.

Delhi nightlife gets a boost as LG lets 300+ firms operate 24X7

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a proposal to allow more than 300 firms, including restaurants and hotels, to operate 24x7 from next week, officials at the LG Office told news agency PTI on October 9.