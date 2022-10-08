English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 08, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Kerala halts sale of drugs made by Maiden Pharma under fire for 66 deaths

    The company will only be allowed to sell drugs again if the government authorities get satisfactory results after running quality checks on the available stock of medicines, Kerala state drug controller PM Jayan has told Moneycontrol. More here

    Ola, Uber and Rapido reduce base fares in Karnataka after state govt intervenes

    The base fare was increased to Rs 60 due to a rise in fuel prices and to increase the income of auto drivers, the companies claim. The auto fare on any trip in Bangalore comprises three components - base fare, per kilometre fare which is mandated by the government, and a booking/convenience fee that is charged by the aggregator.

    Click here to read more.

    Not easy for India to go from ICE vehicles to EVs: Pawan Munjal

    Talking to reporters at the launch of its Vida brand of e-scooters, Pawan Kant Munjal, the company’s CMD and CEO, said it was going to go aggressive in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) space. Nonetheless, he added that internal combustion engines (ICE) will remain relevant in the foreseeable future.

    Click here to read the full interview.

    Bandhan Bank Q2 update: Loans, advances rise 22% to Rs 99,374 crore 

    Bandhan Bank on Saturday reported a 22 percent jump in loans and advances at Rs 99,374 crore at end of September quarter 2022. The Bank's loans and advances were Rs 81,661 crore in the year-ago period. More here

    Google's Chrome most vulnerable browser; 303 flaws reported in 2022

    As many as 303 vulnerabilities were discovered for Chrome in just 2022 alone. To date, this brings the total number of vulnerabilities discovered for Chrome to 3,159. More here

    Zaporizhzhia plant down to diesel generators as shelling cuts power line

    Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at the site of Europe's biggest nuclear plant that has damaged buildings and threatened a catastrophic nuclear accident. More here

    Meta's metaverse app in 'quality lockdown'

    An internal memo, acquired by an online publication, has found that people working on the metaverse app rarely use the platform. The Horizon Worlds team has been placed in "quality lockdown" for the rest of the year. More here

    Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition critical: Gurugram hospital

    In a health bulletin, the hospital said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is still critical, and he is maintaining vitals on life-saving drugs." More here
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Oct 8, 2022 07:11 pm
