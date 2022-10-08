Representative Image

Kerala halts sale of drugs made by Maiden Pharma under fire for 66 deaths

The company will only be allowed to sell drugs again if the government authorities get satisfactory results after running quality checks on the available stock of medicines, Kerala state drug controller PM Jayan has told Moneycontrol. More here

Ola, Uber and Rapido reduce base fares in Karnataka after state govt intervenes

The base fare was increased to Rs 60 due to a rise in fuel prices and to increase the income of auto drivers, the companies claim. The auto fare on any trip in Bangalore comprises three components - base fare, per kilometre fare which is mandated by the government, and a booking/convenience fee that is charged by the aggregator.

Not easy for India to go from ICE vehicles to EVs: Pawan Munjal

Talking to reporters at the launch of its Vida brand of e-scooters, Pawan Kant Munjal, the company’s CMD and CEO, said it was going to go aggressive in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) space. Nonetheless, he added that internal combustion engines (ICE) will remain relevant in the foreseeable future.

Bandhan Bank Q2 update: Loans, advances rise 22% to Rs 99,374 crore

Bandhan Bank on Saturday reported a 22 percent jump in loans and advances at Rs 99,374 crore at end of September quarter 2022. The Bank's loans and advances were Rs 81,661 crore in the year-ago period. More here

Google's Chrome most vulnerable browser; 303 flaws reported in 2022

As many as 303 vulnerabilities were discovered for Chrome in just 2022 alone. To date, this brings the total number of vulnerabilities discovered for Chrome to 3,159. More here

Zaporizhzhia plant down to diesel generators as shelling cuts power line

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at the site of Europe's biggest nuclear plant that has damaged buildings and threatened a catastrophic nuclear accident. More here

Meta's metaverse app in 'quality lockdown'

An internal memo, acquired by an online publication, has found that people working on the metaverse app rarely use the platform. The Horizon Worlds team has been placed in "quality lockdown" for the rest of the year. More here

Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition critical: Gurugram hospital