Govt increases collateral-free liquidity limits for civil aviation sector under ECLGS scheme

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Union Finance Ministry has expanded the scope of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to enhance the maximum loan amount eligibility for airlines under ECLGS 3.0. This has been done to give airlines the necessary collateral-free liquidity at reasonable interest rates to tide over their present cash flow problems.

Multibaggers | These 9 stocks have given triple-digit returns since Dussehra 2021

Since Dussehra 2021, the Indian stock market has scaled not only record highs but also plumbed 52-week lows, with benchmark indices falling more than 5 percent. After hitting record highs in October last year, the stock market has not seen those levels again. Even the breadth of BSE500 stocks was largely in favour of declines, with the index itself falling nearly 5 percent between October 15, 2021 and October 5, 2022. But among the 500 stocks, more than 180 delivered positive returns in the same period. And among those gainers, the top 9 stocks were multibaggers, delivering triple-digit returns.

Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The immediate hurdle of previous opening gap of September 26 has been filled on Tuesday at 17,290 levels. This is positive indication and a sustainable move above 17,300 levels could be a sharper one towards the next crucial resistances of around 17,600 and next 18,000 levels in the near term. Nifty has now respected the important lower support of 16,800 levels, as per the concept of change in polarity. Immediate support is placed at 17,150 levels, the market expert said.

Morgan Stanley says bottom near for emerging-market equities

Having endured a long stretch of losses, stocks in emerging markets and Asia excluding Japan are close to completing their bear-market cycles, according to Morgan Stanley. It’s highly likely these markets are bottoming amid “abundant” signs of extreme selling, the investment bank’s strategists including Jonathan Garner wrote in note Tuesday. They upgraded emerging-market and Asia ex-Japan stocks to overweight from equal-weight.

Nobel Prize 2022 in Chemistry awarded to Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, Barry Sharpless

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry," as per an official release issued on October 5.

Unknown caller issues life threats to Mukesh Ambani and family, Mumbai Police opens probe

An unknown caller issued life threats to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family on October 5. The call was received on the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 12.57 PM today. The caller also issued life threats to Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani. The offence in this incidence is being registered at DB Marg Police Station and further investigation in this matter is being done by Mumbai Police.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat bats for comprehensive population policy applicable equally to all communities

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally. Speaking at the RSS Dussehra rally at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored. Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries, he said.

