    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2022 / 07:29 PM IST
    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Morgan Stanley cuts India's growth forecasts on inflation, global slowdown

    Morgan Stanley has lowered its forecasts for India's economic growth in the next two fiscal years, saying a global slowdown, surging oil prices and weak domestic demand would take a toll on Asia's third-largest economy.

    Read full story here

    Exclusive | Govt may impose export controls on wheat by June

    Related stories

    The government may institute export limits on wheat from June, multiple officials told Moneycontrol. The move has been necessitated by the slow response to government procurement in major states as market prices remain way above the government-mandated Minimum Support Price, and unusually hot weather destroys yields.

    Read full story here

    US annual inflation slowed in April, consumer prices rise 8.3%

    US consumer price inflation slowed slightly last month, jumping 8.3 percent compared to April 2021, according to government data released Wednesday.

    Read full story here

    Delhivery IPO Day One | Total subscription at 21%, retail portion booked 30%, employee quota covered 6%

    The initial public offering of logistics services provider Delhivery was subscribed 21 percent against IPO size of 6.25 crore shares on the first day of bidding.

    Read full story here

    Taking Stock | Sell-off continues for fourth day; Nifty ends below 16,200, Sensex falls 276 pts

    The Indian equity benchmarks ended in the negative territory for the fourth consecutive session on May 11 amid mixed global cues.

    Read full story here

    Sri Lanka Central Bank chief threatens to quit amid unrest

    Sri Lanka’s central bank chief imposed more capital controls and threatened to resign if politicians fail to return stability to the nation in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence.

    Read full story here

    Focus on AI, supply chain rebalancing crucial: N Chandrasekaran lists five megatrends for future

    Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran, in his virtual address at the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) session on future businesses on May 11, listed the focus on artificial intelligence and supply chain rebalancing among "five megatrends" for the period to come.

    Read full story here



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhivery IPO #Indian economic growth #Moneycontrol Selects #N Chandrasekaran #Top Stories #top stories of the day #US inflation
    first published: May 11, 2022 07:29 pm
