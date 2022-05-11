Representative image

Here are the top stories this evening:

Morgan Stanley cuts India's growth forecasts on inflation, global slowdown

Morgan Stanley has lowered its forecasts for India's economic growth in the next two fiscal years, saying a global slowdown, surging oil prices and weak domestic demand would take a toll on Asia's third-largest economy.

Exclusive | Govt may impose export controls on wheat by June

The government may institute export limits on wheat from June, multiple officials told Moneycontrol. The move has been necessitated by the slow response to government procurement in major states as market prices remain way above the government-mandated Minimum Support Price, and unusually hot weather destroys yields.

US annual inflation slowed in April, consumer prices rise 8.3%

US consumer price inflation slowed slightly last month, jumping 8.3 percent compared to April 2021, according to government data released Wednesday.

Delhivery IPO Day One | Total subscription at 21%, retail portion booked 30%, employee quota covered 6%

The initial public offering of logistics services provider Delhivery was subscribed 21 percent against IPO size of 6.25 crore shares on the first day of bidding.

Taking Stock | Sell-off continues for fourth day; Nifty ends below 16,200, Sensex falls 276 pts

The Indian equity benchmarks ended in the negative territory for the fourth consecutive session on May 11 amid mixed global cues.

Sri Lanka Central Bank chief threatens to quit amid unrest

Sri Lanka’s central bank chief imposed more capital controls and threatened to resign if politicians fail to return stability to the nation in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence.

Focus on AI, supply chain rebalancing crucial: N Chandrasekaran lists five megatrends for future

Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran, in his virtual address at the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) session on future businesses on May 11, listed the focus on artificial intelligence and supply chain rebalancing among "five megatrends" for the period to come.

