Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Jio launches beta trial services of True 5G in four cities

Jio True 5G service will first be available as part of a beta trial in four cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi starting on Dussehra. Jio True 5G is expected to become the world’s most advanced 5G service, offering users unlimited 5G data with up to 1Gbps+ speeds. Reliance Jio also announced that the beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready.

Indian equity markets gained more than 2 percent on October 4 as they clocked their best day in five weeks, lifted by positive global cues, upbeat quarterly updates by banks and buying across sectors. The 30-pack Sensex was up 1,276.66 points, or 2.25 percent, at 58,065.47, and the Nifty was up 387 points, or 2.29 percent, at 17,274.30. The market will remain shut on October 5 for Dussehra.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted conditional approval to the proposal for the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Sony Pictures Networks India, CNBC TV-18 reported on October 4, citing sources. A formal order by the commission is expected to be issued shortly.

Tracxn Technologies, which offers customers private company data, is headed to Dalal Street soon. It has set price band at Rs 75-80 a share for its initial public offering (IPO) which will open for subscription on October 10 and close on October 12. The stock will list on October 20. What makes the company stand apart is its India-cost arbitrage. The company builds in India but rakes in major moolah from international markets. Given the limited number of players in the space, the company sees huge headroom for growth.

“Starting October 10, Wipro's offices in India will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. We will not be open on Wednesdays,” the email sent by Wipro states. The email says it encourages employees to work from office on at least three of these four days.

Madhuri Dixit buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 48 crore

Bollywood actress Madhuri Shankar Dixit has purchased an apartment in the Lower Parel area in Mumbai for Rs 48 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed. The property, located in Indiabulls Blu project, was registered on September 28, 2022.

Jasprit Bumrah's recurring back injury has ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2022 starting October 16 in Australia. And now, the selectors have a job on their hands to find a replacement for the champion speedster. Mohammed Shami stands the best chance to replace te right arm pacer for his skiddy deliveries that can be unplayable, besides the experience of playing 15 white-ball games in Australian conditions.