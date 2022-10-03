English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

    Moneycontrol News
    October 03, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST
    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Taking Stock | Sensex tanks 638 pts, Nifty ends below 16,900 amid across-the-board selling

    After staging a smart rebound in the previous session on Friday, the market once again came under selling pressure on October 3. The Indian benchmark indices ended on a negative note with the Nifty finishing below 16,900 amid weak global cues and selling across the sectors, barring pharma.

    Svante Pääbo wins Nobel Prize 2022 in Physiology or Medicine

    The top honour was given to Pääbo, 67, “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution", a statement posted on the official website stated.

    Kim Kardashian to pay $1.3 million to SEC over crypto touting

    The SEC said Kardashian was paid $250,000 to post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset offered by EthereumMax. Khardashian didn’t admit or deny the regulator’s allegations in settling the case.

    Avenue Supermarts Q2 biz update: Standalone revenue jumps 35.8% to Rs 10,385 crore

    The standalone revenue in Q2 FY23 has nearly doubled as compared to the pre-pandemic period of Q2 FY20, when it was reported to be Rs 5,949.01 crore.

    Infosys to announce second quarter results on October 13

    Speculations are rife that the Salil Parekh-led company may also announce share buyback along with the Q2 earnings.

    PhonePe moves domicile from Singapore to India in run-up to IPO plans

    The Walmart and Flipkart-owned company said that the process was completed in three steps - firstly, over the past year, PhonePe moved all businesses and subsidiaries of PhonePe Singapore to PhonePe Pvt Ltd (India) directly. This included its insurance broking and wealth broking services.

    MC Explains: Credit Suisse and the spectre of instability

    As UK gilt yields continued to fly, investors joined the dots to conclude that two of the biggest European investment banks were on the brink of collapse. Just like wildfire, the possibility of contagion and financial instability spread to other markets, particularly the US.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 06:56 pm
