Here is a collection of the top stories this evening:

China’s $5 trillion rout creates historic gap with Indian stocks

The relentless plunge in China’s stocks has burnished the appeal of their biggest emerging-market rival India, spurring a divergence that’s rarely been seen before. The MSCI India Index rallied almost 10 percent in the just-ended quarter, compared with a 23 percent slump for the MSCI China Index. The 33-percentage point outperformance by the India gauge is the biggest since March 2000.

Market may not slip into bear territory but possibility of near-term turmoil remains, says this CIO

The moderation of FY23 GDP growth numbers from 7.2 to 7 percent by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is very realistic, as the global turmoil and higher domestic inflation are bound to weigh negatively on growth, Ajit Banerjee, CIO, Shriram Life Insurance, says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Intelligence dept receives input on threat to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's life, security beefed up

Security of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been beefed up following a specific input about a threat to his life, an official said on October 2. The State Intelligence Department (SID) had a day earlier received a specific input about the threat to the life of Shinde, the official said.

Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to ICU of Gurugram's Medanta hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was on October 2 admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) ward of Medanta hospital in Haryana's Gurugram.

Indonesian authorities lower death toll at soccer stadium to 125, say some victims were counted twice

A stampede at a soccer stadium in Indonesia has killed at least 125 people and injured 180 after police sought to quell violence on the pitch, authorities said on October 2, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters.

Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak says restoration of Nord Stream possible: TASS

Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on October 2 that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported.

Captain Zoya Agarwal: 'I've had to really fight to show the power of women in the aviation sector'

"In all honesty, I was the fifth girl to join Air India, and today we are sitting at a global percentage of 5 percent of the world's female pilots being Indian. There was plenty of sexism in the Indian aviation industry, and many airlines would not even consider hiring women pilots till as late as 2016," said Captain Zoya Agarwal, popularly known as #bharatkibeti.