Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

PM Modi launches 5G services in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G services in select cities at the IMC 2022 conference. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet, the fifth generation or 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.

5G is like a digital Kamdhenu, says Mukesh Ambani

5G would accelerate India's growth and help inclusive development by increasing the per capita income to 20,000 dollars from 2,000 dollars. "Therefore it will not be an exaggeration to say that 5G is like a digital Kamdhenu, the heavenly cow that grants whatever we desire," Ambani said.

GST collections rise 26% on year to Rs 1.48 lakh crore in September

India collected Rs 1.48 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in September, registering an increase of 26 percent from the same month last year, the finance ministry said on October 1. The September GST mop-up was 2.8 percent higher than August.

Maruti Suzuki reports over two-fold increase in sales in September

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported a two-fold increase in total wholesales to 1,76,306 units in September. Hit by a massive shortage of electronic components, the company managed to dispatch 86,380 units in September 2021.

Twitter withholds Pakistan government's account in India

The Government of Pakistan's Twitter account cannot be viewed in India, however, those using the microblogging site outside the country can access it. Other Twitter accounts to have been suspended include those of the embassy of Pakistan in Egypt, the Embassy of Pakistan in Iran, the permanent mission of Pakistan to the United Nations and Radio Pakistan.

Inflation at manageable level, says FM Sitharaman

The minister's comments came a day after RBI hiked the interest rate by 50 basis points to tame inflation.

”Inflation is at a manageable level,” she said. On Friday, RBI retained its inflation projection for FY23 at 6.7 per cent amid geopolitical concerns triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war and expected inflation to be under control from January.

Indore adjudged cleanest city for 6th time in a row, Surat retains 2nd position

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the sixth time in a row, while Surat and Navi Mumbai followed it on the next two spots in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced Saturday.

