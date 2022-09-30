(Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Gas prices hiked 40%; CNG, PNG to cost more

Prices of natural gas, which is used to generate electricity, make fertiliser and is converted into CNG to run automobiles, were on Friday hiked by a steep 40 per cent to record levels, in step with global firming up of energy rates. The rate paid for gas produced from old fields, which make up for about two-thirds of all gas produced in the country, was hiked to USD 8.57 per million British thermal units from the current USD 6.1, according to an order from the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

Sebi okays proposals for greater disclosure by companies; approves redemption and dividend payout reforms

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on September 30 approved proposals that push for greater disclosure by companies tapping the capital market through initial public offer. Sebi added that it would facilitate faster payout of redemption and dividend to unitholders by AMCs from existing 10 and 15 working days to 3 days and 7 working days.

April-August fiscal deficit at Rs 5.42 lakh crore

India's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 5.42 lakh crore in April-August, accounting for 32.6 percent of the full-year target. The fiscal deficit in the first five months of FY22 was Rs 4.68 lakh crore. As such, the fiscal deficit in April-August of the current financial year is 15.7 percent higher on a year-on-year basis.

Core sector growth slowed to 3.3% in August

India's eight core sectors grew 3.3 percent in August, slowing from 4.5 percent in July, the commerce ministry said on September 30. Output in six of the eight core sectors grew in August.

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its board meeting on September 30 decided to include mutual fund units in the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Sebi’s decision stems from some instances it had observed in recent years when senior officials of a mutual fund house or part of the mutual fund industry eco-system had sold their units when they got a whiff of turbulence within the fund house.

RBI’s 50-bps repo rate hike: Loans to turn costlier for borrowers, depositors set to benefit

Individual borrowers who have taken ― or are looking for ― floating-rate home loans, car loans and consumer durable loans are set to feel the heat of higher interest rates, with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announcing a massive 50-basis point (bps) hike in repo rate on September 30.

ONDC floats consultation paper on how e-commerce transactions will be governed

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has come out with a consultation paper on how the trust in e-commerce transactions will be managed between users and different network participants – in terms of search and discovery of products, order fulfillment, payments, returns and refunds, among other things. It is an open consultation and stakeholders can share responses by October 31.

Govt may introduce bill to help ease of doing business in winter session: Piyush Goyal

The government is working on legislation to decriminalise certain provisions of the law to promote ease of doing business, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on September 30, adding that the bill could be introduced during the winter session of the Parliament. The minister asked industry stakeholders to give their feedback at the earliest on the government's planned move.

India Cements rallies 9.5% on report of UltraTech leading race to buy its MP plant

Shares of India Cements hit their upper circuit limit of Rs 270.30 apiece on the BSE intraday on September 30 after CNBC Awaaz reported that UltraTech Cement, India's largest cement producer, has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire the company's project in Madhya Pradesh. The stock eventually settled at Rs 269, up 9.51 percent on the BSE. India Cements, as per the report, is also in talks with JSW Cement, Birla Group, and Adani Group for the sale of the cement plant.

ONDC ecosystem goes live for users at 16 Bengaluru pin codes today

In what is expected to be the first big test for Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the government-backed interoperable network has gone live for users at 16 pin codes of Bengaluru on September 30. More than 200 grocery stores and restaurants in the city have been onboarded for this phase of the trial.