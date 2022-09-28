Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Govt hikes DA by 4% for central Govt employees and pensioners

The Union Cabinet on September 28 announced a 4 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners under the 7th Pay Commission. The hike takes DA to 38 percent from current 34 percent of basic pay/pension. The Finance Ministry said this hike is w.e.f. July 1, 2022. The government said the hike in salary and pension will benefit over 50 lakh government employees and about 62 lakh pensioners ahead of the festive season.

Read here to know more

Finance Ministry opposed free food scheme extension, warned Consumer Affairs Ministry of its adverse impact

The extension of India's ongoing free food programme for the poor, which got approved by the federal cabinet earlier on September 28 by another three months, was being opposed by the Ministry of Finance, CNBC-TV18 reported. The free food scheme extension proposal has fiscal implication of Rs 44,762 crore, as per the Finance Ministry.

Read here to know more

Rupee plunges 37 paise to close at all-time low of 81.90 against US dollar

The rupee plunged 37 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.90 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as the strengthening of the American currency overseas and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.

Read here to know more

India forex reserves set to shrink further, stir memories of 2008 crisis - Reuters Poll

India's depleted foreign exchange reserves are likely to drop further, falling to their lowest level in over two years by end-2022, as the Reserve Bank of India continues to defend the rupee from the mighty dollar's rise, a Reuters poll found.

Read here to know more

Bank of England intervenes in UK bond market to stem rout

The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it would buy as many long-dated government bonds as needed between now and Oct. 14 to stabilise financial markets, after a slump in British gilt prices since a government fiscal statement on Friday. Citing potential risks to UK financial stability, the BoE also said it would delay the start of a programme to sell down its 838 billion pounds ($891 billion) of government bond holdings, which had been due to begin next week.

Read here to know more

GST revenue in September likely at Rs 1.45 lakh crore

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue mop-up in September is expected to be around Rs 1.45 lakh crore, an official said. The collection has been over Rs 1.4 lakh crore since March and in August it was Rs 1.43 lakh crore. The mop-up in September last year was Rs 1.17 lakh crore. The official further said as per estimates, the average yearly revenue from GST in 2022-23 is expected to be around Rs 1.55 lakh crore.

Read here to know more

Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retd) appointed as next Chief of Defence Staff

Government of India has appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), announced Ministry of Defence in a notification on September 28. Lt General Anil Chauhan will also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, it stated. The development came almost nine months after India lost its first CDS General Bipin Rawat, who died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu in December last year.

Read here to know more