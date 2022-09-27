Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Morgan Stanley Infra-backed Continuum Green Energy launches 100% stake sale process

Yet another big-ticket deal is brewing in the clean energy segment as Continuum Green Energy which is controlled by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners has launched the sale process of a 100 percent stake in the India focused renewable energy platform , multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Private hospitals concerned over removal of payment clause in revised CGHS empanelment pact

Large private hospitals have expressed serious reservations over the removal of payment terms in a proposed agreement for empanelment with the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), saying this and other clauses will have a major impact on their ability to deliver seamless services.

Taking Stock | Market ends marginally higher amid volatility; oil and gas stocks rally

Indian benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the highly volatile session on September 27. After a positive start, the market remained in positive mode for most of the session. However, last-hour selling erased all the gains and the market ended with marginal losses.

Blackstone sells 7.7 crore shares of Embassy REIT for $325 million to monetise investments

Blackstone raised USD 325 million (Rs 2,650 crore) by selling 7.7 crore shares/units in the REIT to institutional investors through block deals at Rs 345 per share, according to the sources. Post this deal, Blackstone's stake will come down to 24 per cent from around 32 percent shareholding earlier.

Rate difference between two countries shows currency disparity: Schulte Research's Paul Schulte

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 tanked on September 27 amid global growth concerns and weak cues. BSE Sensex crashed 954 points or 1.6 percent to settle at 57145, while NSE Nifty 50 index plunged 311 points or 1.8 percent to finish trade at 17016. Tracking the currency fall versus the dollar globally. For the Indian markets, both equity as well as currency, the correction seems to be more of catch-up as compared to global peers. “The basic math is that the difference in interest rates between two countries is reflected in the difference in the currency,” said Paul Schulte, founder and editor, Schulte Research.

US visa appointments now open; wait times significant due to high demand: US Embassy

The US Embassy and Consulates in India on September 27 announced on its website that due to the high volume of visa requests, they cannot accommodate all travellers prior to their planned travel dates, even if the purpose of travel is time sensitive. The embassy had resumed processing routine in-person B1 and B2 visa appointments from this month. These are not placeholder appointments. The embassy went on to say that due to reduced staffing and numerous pandemic-related disruptions to operations since March 2020, appointment demand for visas is high across all categories and wait times may be longer for most routine non-immigrant visa appointments at the embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Meet the man who pushed for, and partly paid for, Mumbai's Vile Parle station

The Vile Parle railway station in Mumbai was ready in 1907, after Gordhandas Tejpal successfully made a case for it, and offered shouldering part of the expenses. Read the story of the Tejpal family.

