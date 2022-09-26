Here are the top stories this evening:

Moneycontrol Market Sentiment Survey | Fund managers see up to 10% downside in remainder of FY23

Fund managers do not expect more than a 5-10 percent downside in the benchmark indices in the remainder of the current financial year despite rising concerns of a global recession, the latest edition of Moneycontrol’s Market Sentiment Survey found.

SBI withdraws CIRP proceedings against Oil Country after over two years

This provides a major relief to the promoters of the Rs 5,000-crore Kamineni group with interests in manufacturing, healthcare and medical education as they gain back management control over the company that was being managed by the Tribunal-appointed insolvency resolution professional for over two years.

Technical View | Nifty defends 17,000, relief rally likely as index looks oversold

The index has seen the formation of a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The 50-share benchmark index has defended the 17,000 mark due to a bit of recovery in late trade, hence if the index manages to sustain the same crucial mark then there could be a temporary relief rally in the market after being looked oversold, but if the index fails to hold on to the said level then there could be a fair chance of index breaking 16,900-16,800 levels in coming days, experts feel.

RBI’s ban bares risks for Mahindra Finance investors

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services had all the ingredients that made its stock the flavour of the season so far in FY23. But underneath the stock’s impressive outperformance (a 15 percent gain in comparison to a 2.15 percent erosion in the broader Nifty since April) were risks that investors chose to ignore.

Crude slips below $85 a barrel but OMCs may not cut fuel prices. Here’s why

The weakness in Rupee means import bills would continue to be high for refiners. Moreover, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have incurred huge losses on petrol and diesel retail sales this year and may take more time to recover the past losses.

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 26

Except Information Technology, all other sectoral indices ended in the red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices shed 2-3 percent.

Byju's results: Why is India’s most valuable startup in pain?

Till about a year back, one would mostly hear of its big-bang acquisitions and an unquenchable thirst to raise funds. Byju’s also found itself embroiled in allegations of aggressive sales practices every now and then. But the company’s deal-making blitz tended to steal the headlines more often.

