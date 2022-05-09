Here are the top stories this evening:

LIC IPO garners Rs 43,933 crore demand, subscribed 2.95 times on final day

The public issue of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has garnered good demand from investors as it received bids worth Rs 43,933.5 crore till May 9, the final day of bidding, which was more than double the issue size. The issue opened on May 4.

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence in Kurunagala set on fire

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence in Kurunagala was set on fire, reported the Daily Mirror on May 9.

Exclusive | India to approach Russia for concessions on sunflower oil imports

The government may shortly begin discussions with Russia to secure concessions on sunflower oil imports as domestic retail prices of edible oil continue to climb amid accelerating inflation, people aware of the matter said.

Taking Stock | Market ends lower amid volatility; power, metal, PSU banks take a beating

Indian benchmark indices started yet another week on a negative note and ended lower on May 9 amid widespread selling, a stronger dollar, concerns over surging inflation and the prospect of aggressive monetary tightening.

Axis Mutual Fund under scanner: What is the difference between front-running and insider trading?

Axis Mutual Fund, the country’s seventh-largest fund house, has suspended two of its fund managers (one of whom was also its chief dealer), and is investigating irregularities in the funds handled by them. While the investigation is yet to reveal the exact nature of these violations, domestic mutual funds have come under scrutiny for instances of front-running.

Reliance Brands becomes official retailer of Italian luxury brand Tod's in India

Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), the brand licensing arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on May 9 announced that it has entered into a "long-term franchise agreement" with Italian luxury icon Tod's S.p.A to retail the brand in India.

Is now a good time to buy gold?

Gold prices have turned volatile in the past one month on expectations of a series of steep interest rate hikes in the US.

