Wipro fires 300 employees found moonlighting with rival company

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji on Wednesday said the company had found 300 of its employees worked with one of its competitors at the same time, and added that action was taken in such cases by terminating their services.

What the Federal Reserve will do today? Follow these numbers

The world’s attention is on the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting that began on Tuesday. Experts, globally, agree that the US Fed will increase interest rates, and the focus is on the magnitude of the hike. In the run-up to the meeting, there has been a host of key economic data that can help gauge how hawkish the US central bank will be.

Tatas evaluating options to consolidate AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India

The Tata Group has started an exercise to evaluate options to consolidate AirAsia India and Vistara under Air India to bring operational synergies among the three airlines under its umbrella, sources said.

Cabinet approves second tranche of PLI scheme for solar PV modules; Rs 19,500 crore allocated

The Union Cabinet on September 21 approved the second tranche of the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the development of solar PV modules, with an outlay of Rs 19,500 crore. The PLI for the "National Programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules" is aimed at achieving a manufacturing capacity of "Giga Watt (GW)-scale in high-efficiency solar PV modules", Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

PhysicsWallah's Alakh Pandey, Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra join Hurun India's Rich List of 2022

India’s newst edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah’s co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari and quick commerce soonicorn Zepto’s co-founder Kaivalya Vohra are the newest to join the millionaires’ club, according to a report by Hurun India and IIFL Wealth.

SpiceJet to continue operating at 50% capacity till October 29: DGCA

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on September 21 that it is extending domestic budget carrier SpiceJet's suspension to operate at 50 percent capacity till October 29. In its order dated September 21, the aviation regulator said it was extending the restriction imposed on the budget carrier as a cautionary measure.

Raising growth capital to be Central Bank of India’s top priority post-PCA exit

Raising growth capital is expected to be Central Bank of India’s top priority after its exit on September 20 from the Reserve Bank of India’s stringent Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework. Analysts caution that five years of restrictions clamped on the bank may have put it behind its peers in terms of both business growth and technological upgrades.

Honda miscalculated employee bonuses. Now it wants the money back

Honda has asked hundreds of employees at its vehicle plant in Ohio to pay back part of their bonuses after claiming that it overpaid them.

The Japanese car manufacturer gave employees nine days (until September 22) to return part of their bonus money, according to a report.

The significance of Congress party’s presidential poll

The stage is set for the Congress party’s presidential election, with reports suggesting it will be a contest between Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. For 24 years now, a member of the Gandhi family has been the party chief. The upcoming polls are crucial for India’s Grand Old Party and could have long-lasting ramifications for its prospects.

