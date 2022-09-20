Representative image. Source: Shutterstock

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI governor Das to fintechs: We are here to support innovation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is committed to supporting innovation for fintech companies while keeping in mind consumer protection, central bank governor Shaktikanta Das said on September 20.

Veteran banker and current chairman of BharatPe Rajnish Kumar said on September 20 that the company could go public in another 18 to 24 months.

Kumar told CNBC-TV18 that there should be a few quarters of profitability for investors to get confidence that the company has a plan, it is working towards the same, and that there is potential for growth and profit.

Economist suggests trade policy recast to develop India's global value chain

India needs to reorient its trade policy, with emphasis on developing its own global value chains, an economist has said in a recent article.

The discussion also needs to shift from how India links into global value chains to how the county can leverage these for economic growth and job creation, Karishma Banga, a Research Fellow at the Digital and Technology Cluster at the Institute of Development Studies, United Kingdom, said.

Delhi-based developer Ajnara goes into insolvency, IRP appointed

Real Estate firm Ajnara went into insolvency on September 20 after the National Company Law Tribunal admitted a petition filed by homebuyers, Amarpal has been appointed as IRP, the order, a copy of which has been reviewed by Moneycontrol, said.

India’s economy should grow at 7 percent over the rest of this decade, the chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on September 20. “India looks at the moment well poised to repeat a sustained growth rate of around 7 percent for the remainder of the decade as we go into 2023 and beyond,” Nageswaran said at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for "less talk" and more co-operation between countries to tackle climate change.

"We clearly are showing progress towards renewable, we are moving towards solar… But we need more global co-operation, probably less talk," the finance minister said.

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on September 20 said it "strongly disagrees" with the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s order cancelling the licence of its baby powder, and would legally challenge the decision.

Indian equity markets are closing in on all-time highs despite several curveballs thrown at them and it makes Hiren Ved, co-founder and CIO of Alchemy Capital, ever so bullish on the India story. When it comes to hunting opportunities in the market, he believes investors should look at the manufacturing sector. “It is bouncing back after a 10-year slumber,” Ved said