    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Sebi puts Fairfax Group-backed Go Digit's IPO in 'abeyance'

    Going by the draft papers, the company's proposed initial public offering (IPO) comprised fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale of 10.94 crore equity shares by a promoter and existing shareholders. Proceeds from the fresh issuance were to be utilised for the augmentation of the company's capital base and maintenance of solvency levels and general corporate purposes.

    Read more here

    India spending forex reserves at quicker pace than during taper tantrum

    The Reserve Bank of India has sold a net of $38.8 billion from its forex reserves between January and July this year, data released on Friday showed. A net of $19 billion was sold in July alone, the most recent data available, and intervention remained heavy in August when the rupee fell below 80 against the dollar, traders said.

    Read more here

    London, Dubai, NY: How to buy a property abroad

    Though the trend of Indians buying properties abroad is not new, in the recent past, there has been a significant rise in the number. The trend can also be substantiated looking at the outward remittance from India to buy immoveable assets abroad.

    Read more here

    Crompton Greaves approves sale of 6% stake in subsidiary Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances via OFS

    The company's executive committee of directors, which held a meeting earlier in the day, gave its nod for the sale of around 10.72 lakh equity shares in Butterfly Gandhimathi, at a face value of Rs 10 each.

    Read more here

    Fintechs confident of meeting RBI deadline on existing digital loans but many face challenges

    The fintech industry is confident of meeting the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) November 30 deadline of implementing new digital lending norms on existing loans, but many firms face challenges in changing their existing business models and processes.

    Read more here

    Corporate Crossings | Can Fin Homes MD & CEO Girish Kousgi resigns

    The date of cessation was not disclosed, as the filing suggested that it would be based on the "notice period". "Kousgi will continue to function as the managing director & CEO and discharge duties till the date of his relieving," the company added.

    Read more here

    Volkswagen sets Porsche IPO at up to $9.39 billion

    The German automaker said it aims for a listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Sept. 29 after it places up to 25 percent of non-voting preferred shares in Porsche AG, maker of the 911 sports car and Cayenne SUV, with investors.

    Read more here
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 06:46 pm
