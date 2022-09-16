English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 1 Day to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 16, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST
    Here are the key events around the world to get you started for next week.

    Here are the key events around the world to get you started for next week.


    Here are the top stories this evening:

    RBI Bulletin | Aggregate demand firm, poised to expand further as festival season sets in 

    As per RBI staff's State of the Economy article, the Indian economy is "poised to shrug off" the weakening of momentum witnessed in April-June. The upcoming festival season should provide a boost to already-firm domestic demand conditions, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff said on September 16.

    Read more here

    Taking Stock | Freaky Friday rocks Indian markets, indices plummet 2%

    Close

    Related stories

    It was a freaky Friday for the Indian market as it tanked nearly two percent, tracking negative global cues. This was the third straight session of losses for the domestic equities. At close, the 30-pack BSE Sensex tanked 1,093 points or 1.82 percent to 58,841 while the broader Nifty lost 346 points or 1.94 percent to end the day at 17,531. Nifty ended the week lower by 1.6 percent.

    Read more here

    Indian rupee sees worst week in five as weak yuan erodes risk sentiment

    The Indian rupee marked its worst week in five on Friday, as risk sentiment was hit by the Chinese yuan weakening past 7 per dollar to breach a key psychological level for the first time in two years. The partially convertible rupee closed down 0.1% at 79.74 per dollar, recouping some of the day’s losses when it had hit an over one-week low. For the week, the rupee declined 0.2%, its biggest loss since the week ended August 12.

    Read more here

    Patanjali Group expects turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore in next 5-7 years; to launch 4 IPOs

    Outlining the vision of Patanjali Group, he said the company will provide direct employment opportunities to 5 lakh people in the next five years. "Patanjali Group's current turnover is around Rs 40,000 crore. The Group turnover is expected to reach Rs 1 lakh crore in 5-7 years," he told reporters here.

    Read more here

    'We can't be ignored any more', Sitharaman bats for more women on boards, in top positions

    "There is just no excuse (not to have more women on top corporate posts)," the minister said at a Women Directors Conclave at BSE in Mumbai. "We cannot be ignored any longer."

    Read more here

    Four charts show rebound in Indian stocks may run out of steam

    The sharp rebound in Indian stocks, driven by an inflow of foreign cash and expectations for continued economic growth amid a worsening global macro backdrop, may be running out of steam. The nation’s key stocks gauges have catapulted back to near-record levels, with the S&P BSE Sensex up about 12% this quarter, among the world’s best performers. The rapid ascent has made some investors uncomfortable, and a number of indicators are flashing warning signs.

    Read more here

    India takes over SCO rotating presidency 

    "As a result #SCOSamarkandSummit, India will host next SCO summit as a chairman of Organisation in 2023. We will do our best to assist India, our strategic partner, in the implementation of this responsible mission," Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov tweeted. The summit in Samarkand also saw the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iran's Ebrahim Raisi, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif among other leaders from the Central Asian countries.

    Read more here.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #festival #friday stocks #Indian #IPOs #MC Selects #Nirmala Sitaraman #Patanjali Groups #presidency #RBI #rupees #SCO
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 07:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.