Here are the top stories this evening:

Vedanta says semiconductors business to be undertaken by holding company

After a nearly 13 percent spike in Vedanta's share price in two days, the company on September 15 issued a clarification that the proposed semiconductors business is not under it, and will be undertaken by its ultimate holding company - Volcan Investments. The clarification came two days after after it was reported that the company will be setting up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Gujarat with Foxconn.

Adobe agrees to buy Figma in $20 billion software deal

The deal announced by Adobe, which is a mix of half cash and half stock, would mark the biggest ever takeover of a private software company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Adobe shares fell about 9% in premarket trading.

Air India to increase its market share by over 30% in domestic market in 5 years

Air India announced to increase its market share by over 30 percent in the domestic market while significantly growing the international routes from the present market share, on September 15, 2022. What is Air India's transformation plan titled “Vihaan.AI”?

Byju’s has a week left to pay Blackstone Rs 2,000 crore for Aakash deal

Byju’s has about eight days left to pay Blackstone nearly Rs 2,000 crore for its $950 million Aakash Educational Services deal, according to the company’s official financial report accessed by Moneycontrol. What happens if Byju’s fails to complete the payment by September 23.

Govt to soon introduce subsidy to set up EV charging infrastructure: Power Secretary

The government will provide subsidies to the developers that will look to set up charging infrastructure in India, which will then be given to the state electricity distribution companies, said Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar said on September 15.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank stock ends at moderate discount to issue price

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank closed the first trading session with a moderate losses on September 15, which was largely on expected lines. The lower-than-expected subscription to the initial public offer (IPO) was one of the key reasons but subdued market conditions further dented sentiment. The stock opened at its issue price of Rs 510 and corrected up to Rs 484.50, a 5 percent discount to IPO price, which was also the lower circuit set by the exchanges.

Ethereum upgrade makes it ‘ultrasound money’ of the future: Experts

Before the merge, ETH was produced through “mining,” an energy-intensive process that used computers to solve mathematical equations. With the shift from the proof of work system to the proof of stake (PoS) method, people and organisations pledge significant sums of their ETH instead of generating new ETH.

