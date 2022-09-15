English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 15, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST
    Representative image. Source: Shutterstock

    Representative image. Source: Shutterstock

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Vedanta says semiconductors business to be undertaken by holding company

    After a nearly 13 percent spike in Vedanta's share price in two days, the company on September 15 issued a clarification that the proposed semiconductors business is not under it, and will be undertaken by its ultimate holding company - Volcan Investments. The clarification came two days after after it was reported that the company will be setting up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Gujarat with Foxconn.

    Read here to know more

    Adobe agrees to buy Figma in $20 billion software deal

    The deal announced by Adobe, which is a mix of half cash and half stock, would mark the biggest ever takeover of a private software company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Adobe shares fell about 9% in premarket trading.

    Click here to read more.

    Air India to increase its market share by over 30% in domestic market in 5 years

    Air India announced to increase its market share by over 30 percent in the domestic market while significantly growing the international routes from the present market share, on September 15, 2022. What is Air India's transformation plan titled “Vihaan.AI”?

    Read here to know more

    Byju’s has a week left to pay Blackstone Rs 2,000 crore for Aakash deal

    Byju’s has about eight days left to pay Blackstone nearly Rs 2,000 crore for its $950 million Aakash Educational Services deal, according to the company’s official financial report accessed by Moneycontrol. What happens if Byju’s fails to complete the payment by September 23.

    Read here to know more

     

     

    Govt to soon introduce subsidy to set up EV charging infrastructure: Power Secretary

    The government will provide subsidies to the developers that will look to set up charging infrastructure in India, which will then be given to the state electricity distribution companies, said Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar said on September 15.

    Click here to read more

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank stock ends at moderate discount to issue price

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank closed the first trading session with a moderate losses on September 15, which was largely on expected lines. The lower-than-expected subscription to the initial public offer (IPO) was one of the key reasons but subdued market conditions further dented sentiment. The stock opened at its issue price of Rs 510 and corrected up to Rs 484.50, a 5 percent discount to IPO price, which was also the lower circuit set by the exchanges.

    Read here to know more

    Ethereum upgrade makes it ‘ultrasound money’ of the future: Experts

    Before the merge, ETH was produced through “mining,” an energy-intensive process that used computers to solve mathematical equations. With the shift from the proof of work system to the proof of stake (PoS) method, people and organisations pledge significant sums of their ETH instead of generating new ETH.

    Click here to read more
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Air India #Byjus’ #Ceat #market buzz #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Selects #semiconductors #stock market #Tamilnad Mercantile Bank #Top Stories #Vedanta
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 06:58 pm
