Here are the top stories this evening:

Byju’s posts surprise fall in FY21 revenue, losses surge 20 times

The company's revenue fell 3 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,428 crore on a consolidated basis, down from Rs 2,511 crore the previous year, according to the FY21 results. Byju's reported a Rs 4,564 crore loss in FY21, nearly 20 times the adjusted loss of Rs 231.69 crore loss in FY20 (2019-20).

India's oil imports from Russia jumped to 18% of crude purchases in July

As per the data, India imported Russian petroleum crude worth $2.88 billion in July, down a marginal 0.4 percent from the June figure of $2.89 billion. However, with India's petroleum crude imports falling by more than a billion dollars in July from June, Russian oil amounted to 17.9 percent - compared to 16.8 percent in June - as a percentage of total petroleum crude imports.

India-made semiconductors will reduce laptop price to Rs 40,000 from Rs 1 lakh, says Anil Agarwal

“Today, a laptop costs Rs 1 lakh, and once the glass as well as the semiconductor chip is available (in India), the same can be priced at Rs 40,000 or less,” Anil Agarwal told CNBC-TV18 on September 14.

August exports revised higher to $33.92 billion, up 1.6% YoY

India's merchandise exports for August have been raised to $33.92 billion from the preliminary estimate of $33 billion, data released by the commerce ministry on September 14 showed. As per the latest data, imports in August amounted to $61.9 billion, marginally higher than the preliminary estimate of $61.68 billion.

Technical View | Nifty recovery suggests bulls still holding strong, 18,100 remains crucial

The index opened sharply lower but managed to bounce back more than 300 points from the day's low and even tested the previous day's high at 18,091 in afternoon trade. Selling pressure in the final hours pushed the index lower.

Harsha Engineers International enjoys more than 60% premium in grey market as IPO opens for bidding

Generally, investors look at the grey market premium to get an idea of the expected listing price of a particular initial public offering (IPO). Such trading starts after the company announces the price band and continues till the actual listing of the shares on the bourses. Notably, the public issue was fully subscribed on its first day of bidding, indicating good demand from all classes of investors.

Vedanta up 10%; Agarwal says Gujarat chip unit to begin production in 2 years, iPhone hub in Maharashtra soon

Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat government on September 13 to set up a semiconductor and display fabrication unit near Ahmedabad. The Indian government has been pushing for the setting up of semiconductor units, which are expensive and require precision, and has offered a slew of incentives to lure manufacturers.

