Market shrugs off weak macro data; Sensex up 456 points, Nifty above 18,000

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 456 points, or 0.76 percent, at 60,571. The broader Nifty gained 133.7 points, or 0.75 percent, to scale the psychologically vital 18,000 level and close at 18,070, five months after the index had scaled these levels.

US annual inflation slows slightly to 8.3% in August

The United States' annual consumer price inflation slowed slightly in August to 8.3 percent from 8.5 percent in July, the Labour Department said in an anxiously-anticipated report that the Federal Reserve is watching closely.

Govt constitutes expert committee to suggest ways to scale up VC/PE investments

The six-member panel will be headed by former Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman M Damodaran. The government, via this panel will examine "appropriate measures" to scale up investments, indicating more policies that could help investors who are pouring foreign capital into Indian companies.

Festive frenzy | Banks hit streets with cheaper loans, special offers to lure retail borrowers

The websites of public and private sector banks are full of lucrative shopping offers and a range of discounted banking products. Large private banks including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are providing a substantially higher number of offers.

Amazon, Flipkart to kickstart festive sales on Sept 23 amid macro headwinds

Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ and Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ sales typically aggregate big bang discounts and offers across categories like fashion, cosmetics, electronics, home decor, appliances and others.

Sebi has no business to suggest IPO pricing of new-age tech firms: Madhabi Puri Buch

"A lot has been said about the pricing of IPOs of tech companies at what price you choose to do the IPO is your business, we have no business to suggest otherwise," Buch said addressing the annual Capital Markets summit organised by industry lobby Ficci here.

Bajaj Holdings announces interim dividend of Rs 110, fixes record date for payment

"The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, September 23, 2022," the regulatory filing said.

