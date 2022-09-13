English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 13, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST
    Representative image. Source: Shutterstock

    Representative image. Source: Shutterstock

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Market shrugs off weak macro data; Sensex up 456 points, Nifty above 18,000

    The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 456 points, or 0.76 percent, at 60,571. The broader Nifty gained 133.7 points, or 0.75 percent, to scale the psychologically vital 18,000 level and close at 18,070, five months after the index had scaled these levels.

    Read more here

    US annual inflation slows slightly to 8.3% in August

    Close

    Related stories

    The United States' annual consumer price inflation slowed slightly in August to 8.3 percent from 8.5 percent in July, the Labour Department said in an anxiously-anticipated report that the Federal Reserve is watching closely.

    Read more here

    Govt constitutes expert committee to suggest ways to scale up VC/PE investments

    The six-member panel will be headed by former Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman M Damodaran. The government, via this panel will examine "appropriate measures" to scale up investments, indicating more policies that could help investors who are pouring foreign capital into Indian companies.

    Read more here

    Festive frenzy | Banks hit streets with cheaper loans, special offers to lure retail borrowers

    The websites of public and private sector banks are full of lucrative shopping offers and a range of discounted banking products. Large private banks including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are providing a substantially higher number of offers.

    Read more here

    Amazon, Flipkart to kickstart festive sales on Sept 23 amid macro headwinds

    Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ and Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ sales typically aggregate big bang discounts and offers across categories like fashion, cosmetics, electronics, home decor, appliances and others.

    Read more here

    Sebi has no business to suggest IPO pricing of new-age tech firms: Madhabi Puri Buch

    "A lot has been said about the pricing of IPOs of tech companies at what price you choose to do the IPO is your business, we have no business to suggest otherwise," Buch said addressing the annual Capital Markets summit organised by industry lobby Ficci here.

    Read more here

    Bajaj Holdings announces interim dividend of Rs 110, fixes record date for payment

    "The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, September 23, 2022," the regulatory filing said.

    Read more here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #India #MC Selects #Moneycontrol Selects #top news #world
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 07:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.