Reliance arm to buy polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters and Shubhlaxmi Polytex in slump sale

A subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd has executed definitive agreements to buy the polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd (SPL) and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd (SPTex) for Rs 1,522 crore and Rs 70 crore respectively in a slump sale on a going concern basis.

King Charles III proclaimed Britain's monarch in historic ceremony

King Charles III was on Saturday proclaimed Britain’s new monarch in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council that was televised for the first time in history. The throne had passed to the 73-year-old former Prince of Wales following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday and Saturday’s ceremony marked his formal declaration and oath taking at St. James’s Palace in London.

Karnataka CID arrests Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri in money laundering case

Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (CID) on September 10 arrested Sushil Mantri, the director of Mantri Developers, in a money laundering investigation. Sources in the department told Moneycontrol that Mantri has been ordered to judicial detention until September 12 after being charged with defrauding homebuyers.

Banking sector health improving, but margins can play a spoilsport

Contrary to fears, the Indian banking sector has emerged largely unscathed from the COVID crisis. In fact, the sector is going through one of the best phases during the last decade with accelerating credit growth and falling non-performing assets (NPAs). Despite improving fundamentals for the banking sector, margin compression is likely for the sector going forward. Moreover, sustained weakness in the global and Indian economy may play a spoilsport on growth and asset quality as well one year down the line.

Commodities traders may shift focus to China's industrial production & retail sales, US inflation

Commodities showed some signs of recovery this week as the US dollar index struggled to build on its gains. The US dollar has continued to be the key price determining factor for commodities and this trend may continue as market players position for US inflation data next week and the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision later this month.

Kerala's alcohol binge: Liquor worth Rs 624 crores consumed in Onam week

Keralites chugged alcohol worth Rs 624 crore in a week during the run-up to the Onam festival, setting another record for the highest liquor sale in the state, Indiatimes.com reported on September 9. In 2021, liquor worth as much as Rs 529 crore was sold.

A look at the most expensive Indian films

Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the most expensive Indian films, from Brahmastra to Baahubali - their budgets and the return on investment the films recorded.

