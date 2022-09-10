English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 10, 2022 / 07:12 PM IST

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Reliance arm to buy polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters and Shubhlaxmi Polytex in slump sale

    A subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd has executed definitive agreements to buy the polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd (SPL) and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd (SPTex) for Rs 1,522 crore and Rs 70 crore respectively in a slump sale on a going concern basis.

    Read here to know more

    King Charles III proclaimed Britain's monarch in historic ceremony

    King Charles III was on Saturday proclaimed Britain’s new monarch in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council that was televised for the first time in history. The throne had passed to the 73-year-old former Prince of Wales following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday and Saturday’s ceremony marked his formal declaration and oath taking at St. James’s Palace in London.

    Read here to know more

    Karnataka CID arrests Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri in money laundering case

    Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (CID) on September 10 arrested Sushil Mantri, the director of Mantri Developers, in a money laundering investigation. Sources in the department told Moneycontrol that Mantri has been ordered to judicial detention until September 12 after being charged with defrauding homebuyers.

    Read here to know more

    Banking sector health improving, but margins can play a spoilsport

    Contrary to fears, the Indian banking sector has emerged largely unscathed from the COVID crisis. In fact, the sector is going through one of the best phases during the last decade with accelerating credit growth and falling non-performing assets (NPAs). Despite improving fundamentals for the banking sector, margin compression is likely for the sector going forward. Moreover, sustained weakness in the global and Indian economy may play a spoilsport on growth and asset quality as well one year down the line.

    Read here to know more

     

     

    Commodities traders may shift focus to China's industrial production & retail sales, US inflation

    Commodities showed some signs of recovery this week as the US dollar index struggled to build on its gains. The US dollar has continued to be the key price determining factor for commodities and this trend may continue as market players position for US inflation data next week and the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision later this month.

    Read here to know more

    Kerala's alcohol binge: Liquor worth Rs 624 crores consumed in Onam week

    Keralites chugged alcohol worth Rs 624 crore in a week during the run-up to the Onam festival, setting another record for the highest liquor sale in the state, Indiatimes.com reported on September 9. In 2021, liquor worth as much as Rs 529 crore was sold.

    Read here to know more

    A look at the most expensive Indian films

    Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the most expensive Indian films, from Brahmastra to Baahubali - their budgets and the return on investment the films recorded.

    Read here to know more
    Tags: #banking sector #Bollywood films #Brahmastra #Indian films #Mantri Developers #Moneycontrol #Onam #polyester business #Top Stories
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 07:12 pm
