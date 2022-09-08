Here are the top stories this evening:

European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike

The bank’s 25-member governing council raised its key benchmarks by an unprecedented three-quarters of a percentage point for the 19 countries that use the euro currency. The ECB usually moves rates by a quarter-point and had never raised its key bank lending rate by three-quarters of a point since the euro’s launch in 1999.

Oil prices fall further as China extends COVID-19 curbs

Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending sharp losses from the previous session, as China's extension of lockdown measures to curb the COVID-19 spread exacerbated concerns that a slowdown in economic activity globally would hit fuel demand.

Family rush to be with Queen Elizabeth as doctors voice concern

Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Britain’s 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.

Ladhakh standoff: Indian, Chinese troops begin to disengage from Gogra-Hot Springs

Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs PP-15, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh have started to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, stated India-China in a joint statement on September 8.

Govt to acquire Vodafone Idea stake after share price stabilises at Rs 10 or above

The government will acquire a stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea after the stock price of the company stabilises at Rs 10 or above, according to an official source. Vodafone Idea (VIL) board has offered a stake to the government at a par value of Rs 10 per share. "There is a SEBI norm that the acquisition should take place at par value. DoT will clear the acquisition after VIL shares stabilise at Rs 10 or above," an official source told PTI.

PM Modi inaugurates revamped Central Vista avenue

The Central Vista Avenue is now being opened to the public after 19 months with some restrictions. A large portion of Kartavya Path between Mansingh Road and Rafi Marg is thrown open to the public after the inauguration.

UK government to cap domestic energy prices, announces PM Liz Truss