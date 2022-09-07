Here are the top stories this evening:

Yes Bank AT-1 bonds case: SEBI imposes Rs 2 crore penalty on Rana Kapoor, says larger number of customers impacted

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on September 7 imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Rana Kapoor, the former Yes Bank managing director and chief executive officer, in the tier-I bond mis-selling or AT-1 bonds case involving the private lender.

Morgan Stanley rerates banking sector, sees 41% upside in select stocks

Morgan Stanley has gone a step ahead and rerated the entire banking sector, initiating what it called the second leg of the rerating cycle. Bank stock rerating cycles work in two legs and Indian banks appear to be in a transition phase between the two, the brokerage house said in a September 6 note.

NCLT directs Zee to call shareholder meeting on the Sony merger deal on October 14

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd to call a shareholder meeting on October 14 over the proposed merger deal with Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd, a regulatory filing said on September 7.

Gangwal family to sell 2.8% stake in InterGlobe Aviation through block deal

Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo, and his family are looking to sell a 2.8 percent stake in InterGloble Aviation, the holding company which runs IndiGo airlines, through a block deal. Morgan Stanley, one of the investment banks looking after the sale of the Gangwal family's stake in InterGlobe, launched a block deal for the sale.

'Sufficient competition', TRAI decides against coercive measures to regulate cable TV

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided to not take any coercive measures against cable TV distributors, saying there is enough competition in the sector.

Intel says it has no current plans to start manufacturing in India

Intel Corp currently has no plans to establish a manufacturing facility in India, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Max Estates to acquire Acreage Builders for Rs 322 crore

Max Estates, the real estate arm of Max Ventures & Industries Limited (MaxVIL), proposes to acquire Gurugram-based Acreage Builders Private Limited at an enterprise value of Rs 322.50 crore, the company said on September 7.

