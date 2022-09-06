Here are the top stories this evening:

Government, LIC may offer to sell a 60% stake in IDBI Bank; EoI to be floated by October

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India and the central government are likely to offer a 60 percent stake for sale in IDBI Bank, CNBC-TV18 reported on September 6. The Expression of Interest (EoI) for the divestment process will be invited by October.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

SoftBank plans $35 millon bet on India's GoMechanic: Sources

SoftBank Group is in talks to invest $35 million in Indian car service and repair firm GoMechanic, in what would be one of the Japanese investor's smallest bets in India by its Vision Fund, which typically signs bigger cheques, two sources told Reuters.

Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID vaccine gets DCGI nod

Hyderabad-based pharma company Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 nasal vaccine BBV-154 has got formal approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), CNBC-TV18 reported on September 6. This is the second Bharat Biotech coronavirus vaccine to get the nod after Covaxin.

India to onboard all states on National Single Window System by March 2023

India’s central government will likely bring on board all states that are not a part of the National Single Window System by March next year, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said on September 6.

Pieter Elbers takes charge as IndiGo's new CEO

Aviation industry veteran Peiter Elbers assumed the charge of Indigo's chief executive officer on September 6, over three months after he was announced as the replacement for outgoing CEO Ronojoy Dutta.

MahaRERA orders the developer to deduct 2% , not 10%, of the price of apartment for cancelled booking

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), in a recent order, directed the developer of Kalpataru Avana, a luxury real estate project in central Mumbai, to deduct 2 percent of the total price of flats, and not 10 percent, for cancellation of the booking by homebuyers.

Federal Bank deal may drive Kotak Bank EPS up 12%, estimates CLSA

A potential merger of Kerala-based Federal Bank with Kotak Mahindra Bank could boost the Mumbai-headquartered lender's earnings per share (EPS) by as much as 12 percent, brokerage firm CLSA India has said.

