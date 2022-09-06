Here are the top stories this evening:
Government, LIC may offer to sell a 60% stake in IDBI Bank; EoI to be floated by October
The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India and the central government are likely to offer a 60 percent stake for sale in IDBI Bank, CNBC-TV18 reported on September 6. The Expression of Interest (EoI) for the divestment process will be invited by October.
Read more
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
SoftBank plans $35 millon bet on India's GoMechanic: Sources
SoftBank Group is in talks to invest $35 million in Indian car service and repair firm GoMechanic, in what would be one of the Japanese investor's smallest bets in India by its Vision Fund, which typically signs bigger cheques, two sources told Reuters.
Read more
Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID vaccine gets DCGI nod
Hyderabad-based pharma company Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 nasal vaccine BBV-154 has got formal approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), CNBC-TV18 reported on September 6. This is the second Bharat Biotech coronavirus vaccine to get the nod after Covaxin.
Read more
India to onboard all states on National Single Window System by March 2023
India’s central government will likely bring on board all states that are not a part of the National Single Window System by March next year, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said on September 6.
Read more
Pieter Elbers takes charge as IndiGo's new CEO
Aviation industry veteran Peiter Elbers assumed the charge of Indigo's chief executive officer on September 6, over three months after he was announced as the replacement for outgoing CEO Ronojoy Dutta.
Read more
MahaRERA orders the developer to deduct 2% , not 10%, of the price of apartment for cancelled booking
The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), in a recent order, directed the developer of Kalpataru Avana, a luxury real estate project in central Mumbai, to deduct 2 percent of the total price of flats, and not 10 percent, for cancellation of the booking by homebuyers.
Read more
Federal Bank deal may drive Kotak Bank EPS up 12%, estimates CLSA
A potential merger of Kerala-based Federal Bank with Kotak Mahindra Bank could boost the Mumbai-headquartered lender's earnings per share (EPS) by as much as 12 percent, brokerage firm CLSA India has said.
Read more