Here are the top stories this evening:

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Bazaar Style Retail kickstarts prep for D-Street debut by Q2 FY24

West Bengal-based value retail chain Baazar Style Retail Ltd, which houses brands Style Baazar and Express Baazar and is backed by late veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has initiated preliminary discussions with investment banks to launch an initial public offer in the second quarter of FY24, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Chinese loan app case: ED conducts search in Bengaluru offices of Paytm, Razorpay, Cashfree

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on September 2 conducted search operations in six Bengaluru premises of fintech companies Paytm Payment Services, Razorpay and Cashfree Payments, in connection with investigations pertaining to the Chinese loan apps.

Exports to surpass $750 billion this year, higher than past trends: Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam

Despite grim global outlook, India's exports this year will surpass $750 billion comfortably, higher than past trends, said Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on September 3.

Cities beef up their e-bus fleets as cost of ownership gets lower

Aided by subsidies and lower running costs, the total cost of ownership (TCO) of electric buses is lower than that of diesel ones. Consequently, besides the union government, many states have also announced their own EV policies.

Tata Play may soon file draft papers for $400 million IPO: Report

The satellite television business of the Tata group, Tata Play - formerly known as Tata Sky, is likely to file the draft prospectus for its initial public offering by the end of this month, Mint reported on September 3 citing sources aware of the development.

Box Office: Liger (Hindi) flops, Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) heading for a lifetime of over Rs 30 crore

The poor numbers for Liger, the much hyped pan-India debut of Vijay Devarakonda, are surprising given that the actor's multiple city tours attracted large audiences - the momentum he built up then helped to bring in the audiences for the preview and Day 1. The film which is actually doing well is Karthikeya 2. The dubbed Hindi version continued to bring in the money in the third week as well.

Toronto Film Festival: Food-delivery app drivers and Mumbai's courtyard cricketers race to tell their stories

The journey of a new India teeming with possibilities while struggling to shake off the shackles of inequality and injustice is reflected in the selection of Indian movies at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) beginning on September 8.

